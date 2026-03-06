Celtics' Jayson Tatum (Achilles) starts vs. Mavs in return

Shams Charania talks to Pat McAfee about why a return this season has been so important to Jayson Tatum. (2:15)

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's belated birthday present to himself was a return to the game that was abruptly taken away from him last season.

Tatum started the Celtics' 120-100 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, marking his season debut almost 10 months after having surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Tatum played 27 minutes and scored 15 points.

"It's been a long journey. And the culmination of a new journey begins today," coach Joe Mazzulla said during his pregame news conference.

The typical rehabilitation window to return to basketball action following Achilles tendon surgery is between nine and 12 months.

Tatum, who had surgery on May 13, made his return to the court after 298 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.