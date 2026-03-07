Celtics' Vucevic breaks finger; likely out month, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Celtics center Nikola Vucevic fractured the ring finger on his right hand during Friday night's 120-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Vucevic is expected to undergo a procedure Saturday for the fracture and will miss approximately a month, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Vucevic played just two minutes before exiting.

Friday marked Vucevic's 12th game since joining Boston following a trade from the Chicago Bulls before the deadline last month.

The 15-year NBA veteran was averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds and 23.5 minutes for the Celtics, providing the team with much-needed depth in the frontcourt alongside unproven centers Neemias Queta and Luka Garza.

Vucevic's exit came on the same night superstar Jayson Tatum played his first game in 10 months after recovering from a torn Achilles.