          Celtics' Vucevic breaks finger; likely out month, sources say

          • Jamal CollierMar 7, 2026, 01:27 AM
              Jamal Collier is an NBA reporter at ESPN. Collier covers the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Midwest region of the NBA, including stories such as Minnesota's iconic jersey swap between Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson. He has been at ESPN since Sept. 2021 and previously covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune. You can reach out to Jamal on Twitter @JamalCollier or via email Jamal.Collier@espn.com.

          BOSTON -- Celtics center Nikola Vucevic fractured the ring finger on his right hand during Friday night's 120-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

          Vucevic is expected to undergo a procedure Saturday for the fracture and will miss approximately a month, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

          Vucevic played just two minutes before exiting.

          Friday marked Vucevic's 12th game since joining Boston following a trade from the Chicago Bulls before the deadline last month.

          The 15-year NBA veteran was averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds and 23.5 minutes for the Celtics, providing the team with much-needed depth in the frontcourt alongside unproven centers Neemias Queta and Luka Garza.

          Vucevic's exit came on the same night superstar Jayson Tatum played his first game in 10 months after recovering from a torn Achilles.