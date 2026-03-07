Wemby emotional after Spurs' 25-point comeback over Clippers

Victor Wembanyama leaks out in transition for an open dunk giving the Spurs a lead late vs Clippers. (0:29)

SAN ANTONIO -- As Spurs coach Mitch Johnson addressed reporters after a 116-112 win Friday over the LA Clippers, jubilation rumbled inside the team's locker room a few feet behind him.

On the second night of a back-to-back set, San Antonio overcame a 25-point deficit, the club's second-largest comeback in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), to run its record since Feb. 1 to a league-best 14-1. That's the team's best mark in a 15-game span since the 2015-16 season, when the Spurs earned a franchise-record 67 wins, according to ESPN research.

"I've got zero left right now," said Victor Wembanyama, who told ESPN during his postgame on-court interview that he was "about to pass out."

"That was one of the best wins," he added. "That was one of the best games, best parts of my career, my basketball life."

Wembanyama scored a team-high 27 points, including the go-ahead bucket in which he hauled in a long pass in transition from De'Aaron Fox and dunked it in with 16 seconds remaining, sending the fans at Frost Bank Center into a frenzy.

"That was probably the last [fast break] I had in my body," said Wembanyama, who also had 10 rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes.

Fox scored or assisted on 25 of San Antonio's 35 fourth-quarter points and finished with 19 points and nine assists.

"This one felt good," Fox said. "This one felt better than yesterday."

Against the East-leading Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Wembanyama and Fox scored 38 and 29 points, respectively, and became the first San Antonio teammates since 2018 to each score 20-plus points in the same half of a game, according to ESPN Research. The combined effort lifted the Spurs to a decisive victory that moved them to 6-1 against the No. 1 seeds in each conference.

One night after he scored 38 in a win over the Pistons, Victor Wembanyama scored 27 to help the Spurs rally past the Clippers 116-112 on Friday night. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After Friday's victory, a visibly exhausted Wembanyama, wearing a hooded grey sweatshirt, called the conclusion of the team's latest back-to-back "the best 30 hours of basketball" of his life.

"[My] favorite part is we faced some very different trials over these last two games, and we've been able to answer the call in every single one of them," he said.

Clippers center Brook Lopez, Johnson's former college teammate at Stanford, made that more difficult for San Antonio. He scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first half, leaving the Spurs with their largest halftime deficit of the season at 20 points.

By the 9:23 mark of the third quarter, the Clippers had extended their lead to 75-50.

"Hard-fought game last night [against Detroit], second night of a back-to-back, guys are banged up," Johnson said. "The competitive response and the character the guys showed to really try to band together and fight through the mental, physical and emotional fatigue was commendable."

Former Spur Kawhi Leonard, who was booed every time he touched the ball, scored a game-high 30 points with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Spurs rookie Carter Bryant drew praise after the game from Leonard, Johnson and Wembanyama. Bryant, 20, guarded Leonard down the stretch. His father, D'Cean Bryant, coached Leonard in high school as an assistant at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California.

"I used to be on the other end of the court when my dad was working Kawhi out, just mirroring what he was doing," Bryant said. "I was 8, 9, 10 years old watching Kawhi go to San Diego State. He came up to me after the game. He was like, 'Man, your little ass used to be running around on the court. I'm proud of you. Just keep going. Keep trusting the process.'"

San Antonio outscored the Clippers 66-37 over the final 21:20 of the second half. The fourth quarter featured seven lead changes. With 52.3 seconds left, Derrick Jones Jr. converted a three-point play to put the Clippers ahead 112-111, before Fox and Wembanyama connected for the go-ahead dunk.

Wembanyama produced his 16th game with four 3-point field goals and four blocks, the most in NBA history, according to ESPN research. The Spurs plan to take Saturday off before resuming their homestand Sunday with a matchup against the physical Houston Rockets.

In the middle of finishing his postgame media availability, Wembanyama asked what time it was as he started calculating how much sleep he could get before the next outing.

"I'll get two good nights of sleep," Wembanyama said. "The good thing is I didn't get any super sore points in my body. So, I don't have anything specific that needs to be covered. It's just the whole system, which is the best. It means I'm healthy. Two good nights' sleep, recovery, massage, whatever, cold contrast, hot and cold, all these things. I recover really quickly. So, I'm not worried about two days from now."