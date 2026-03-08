76ers star Tyrese Maxey sidelined with right finger sprain

Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey suffered a sprain of his right fifth finger and will be sidelined for the team's upcoming back-to-back, the team announced Sunday.

Maxey will undergo further testing before a treatment plan is established. The Sixers play at Cleveland on Monday before hosting the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Maxey injured the finger with less than 30 seconds left in Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He collided with a teammate after going for a steal and immediately grabbed at his right hand in pain. He did not finish the game.

The Sixers entered Sunday night one loss back of the sixth-seeded Orlando Magic. They have been without Paul George for the past several weeks as he serves a 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug program. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, has been in and out of the lineup this season while dealing with knee issues. He has missed the past four games.

Maxey has enjoyed a career season, averaging 29 points and 6.7 assists. He is four games shy of meeting the 65-game threshold to qualify for end-of-season awards.