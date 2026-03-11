Warriors' Stephen Curry out 10 more days with knee issue

Open Extended Reactions

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out star guard Stephen Curry for another 10 days with a persistent right knee issue, the team announced Wednesday.

This will stretch Curry's absence at least another five games. He has missed the previous 15 consecutive games for what the team is calling patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as "runner's knee," which typically consists of swelling and pain around the kneecap.

Curry has advanced to court work in recent days, which is a significant step in his attempted return. Team sources have continued to describe Curry as extremely motivated to return for the stretch run and try to work the wobbling Warriors into the playoffs through the play-in bracket. He will intensify court work in the coming days.

But Curry has described this right knee issue as "unpredictable," already experiencing setbacks since the issue initially popped up during an individual workout in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. He was initially hopeful to return right after the All-Star break, but throttled his court work down after it didn't respond as hoped.

The Warriors have lost three straight games, including tough back-to-back defeats to the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. They are 32-33, dropping below the LA Clippers into the ninth seed, appearing increasingly destined for a 9 against 10 play-in game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry will miss Friday's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and then road games next week against the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.