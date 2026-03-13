Heat troll Bucks after Milwaukee references Bam Adebayo's 83-point night

Bam Adebayo erupts for 83 points for the Heat, passing Kobe Bryant's iconic 81-point performance for the second-highest-scoring game in league history. (2:33)

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The good news for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday? They kept Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo under 83 points. The bad news? Miami defeated visiting Milwaukee 112-105 and made sure to clap back afterward.

Coming off an 83-point performance on Tuesday, the second highest in NBA history, Adebayo had 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting. The Heat were able to defeat the Bucks after a strong first quarter and behind 28 points from Pelle Larsson.

Milwaukee's third-straight loss was followed by a postgame score graphic with a caption that referenced Adebayo's career-high game, writing: "Bam did not score 83 points." Miami decided to poke fun at the post, responding that Adebayo didn't need to score that many to win the game.

The Heat's victory meant they won the season series with the Bucks 2-1. Milwaukee is six games out of the final play-in spot as of Thursday night, meaning it is unlikely the Bucks will have a chance to answer the retort if they met in the playoffs.

Adebayo's 21 points marked the fewest of any player after scoring 75 in the previous game, according to ESPN Research. However, it extended his streak of 20-point games to eight, tied for the second longest of his career.

Before Miami's matchup against Milwaukee, head coach Erik Spoelstra defended his decision to keep Adebayo in to get 83 points even though the result was in hand.

"I apologize to absolutely no one," Spoelstra said. "Period."

The Heat's social media team seems to be following a similar mantra.