Wembanyama's do-it-all showcase propels Spurs past Hornets

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SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets and showed off his full arsenal of skills in leading San Antonio to a 115-102 victory to close a six-game homestand at Frost Bank Center.

Wembanyama poured in a game-high 32 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals. The performance marked Wembanyama's second career outing with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, multiple blocks and multiple steals, tying him with George Gervin for the third most such games in franchise history, according to ESPN Research. Wembanyama trails Tim Duncan (9) and David Robinson (19).

"It's just a progression, in general," Wembanyama said. "There were many aspects of the game where we dominated them, and that shows because we won three out of four quarters."

San Antonio improved to a league-best 17-2 since Feb. 1, including a 5-1 mark during its six-game homestand.

"It's been really good for us to go through these games and find out about other teams and find out about ourselves," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We've had to be in a lot of different types of games, whether it's a little bit open or having to cover a lot of distance defensively, matching some physicality, late-game execution, seeing different ways that people guard us. All these experiences are, hopefully, lessons we turn into knowledge and wisdom moving forward."

Wembanyama started the game hot, scoring 11 points in the first quarter on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. He had a game-high 18 points at the half.

He showed off his playmaking skills in the third quarter, finding center Luke Kornet for two alley-oops. In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama threw an alley-oop to Stephon Castle, who caught it for a two-handed reverse dunk.

"It's one more weapon," Wembanyama said of his playmaking. "My playmaking most of the time happens by rolling and not even touching the ball, getting guys open by my positioning with my gravity. But I can do that, too."

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals to help San Antonio improve to 17-2 since Feb. 1. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Wembanyama sat out Thursday's loss to the Denver Nuggets because of a sore right ankle after testing it during pregame warmups. But the organization was optimistic he'd return for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Wembanyama can miss three more regular-season games before he's ineligible for NBA awards.

"Victor has the longest things he wants to do that are important probably in the history of basketball," Johnson said. "They all are important to me as well. There's a lot that goes into that, and at times, we have to make tough decisions. Because on that long list, there are still things that we prioritize and put on the top of the list. But that guy, I think, is going to challenge us as long as we're all here to continue to match that desire to keep checking things off that list."

Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper missed Saturday's contest because of a right calf contusion. Johnson said Harper is day-to-day, adding there is "no long-term concern" regarding the injury. Harper missed 10 games in November because of a left calf strain.