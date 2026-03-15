Kawhi Leonard leaves Clippers' loss with sprained left ankle

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard limped off the court after suffering a sprained left ankle late in Saturday night's 118-109 home loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Leonard did not return to the game, and the Clippers did not say afterward whether he might miss time.

Leonard was injured with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter when he was guarding DeMar DeRozan and landed awkwardly before backpedaling a few steps and tumbling to the court. Leonard popped up quickly but limped noticeably to the Clippers' bench before heading to the locker room.

Leonard finished with 31 points for the Clips, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. It was Leonard's 45th consecutive game with at least 20 points, topping Bob McAdoo's franchise record set during the 1974-75 season when the team was based in Buffalo.

Leonard is averaging a career-best 28.3 points in 52 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.