Al Horford, Seth Curry out at least a week for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors said Seth Curry and Al Horford each will miss at least a week because of injuries suffered Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
MRIs revealed that Curry has a mild left groin strain and Horford a mild left calf strain.
It's the latest bad injury news for Golden State.
Stephen Curry missed his 17th consecutive game Sunday night because of right knee pain and inflammation as the Warriors faced the Knicks in New York to open a six-game toad trip. Curry was with the team at Madison Square Garden.
"Just feels better when he's in the room," coach Steve Kerr said. "He was in our meeting today, he got a workout in this morning. So he's trending in the right direction and he's in good spirits, and just having him on the trip is important for our morale."
Curry hasn't played since Jan. 30 and is unlikely to play on the trip, with his next evaluation not expected until next weekend, when the Warriors will have already played five games. Kerr said he is still limited to just doing individual work.
He wishes the two-time NBA MVP was on the court. Golden State is 9-18 without Curry this season, including 5-11 in the current stretch entering Sunday.
"He's just one of one and this is the longest stretch that I can remember being without him since I think it was 2020 when he missed the basically the whole season," Kerr said, referring to when Curry broke his left hand early in the 2019-20 season and played in just five games. "So yeah, we miss him. We miss watching him."
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.