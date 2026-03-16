How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander converts an and-1 shot late to keep his streak of scoring at least 20 points in a game alive. (0:30)

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The 2025 NBA season is really beginning to heat up! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 22 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

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What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

Week 22:

Tuesday, March 17

Orlando Magic @ Atlanta Hawks, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Wednesday, March 18

OKC Thunder @ Orlando Magic, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+

Thursday, March 19

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+

Friday, March 20

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+

Saturday, March 21

Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Sunday, March 22

LA Lakers @ Orlando Magic, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Monday, March 23

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in to several Week 22 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers

Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)

Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season

Where can I access more NBA content?

Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.