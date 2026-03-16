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          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

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          • ESPN
          Mar 16, 2026, 06:44 AM

          The 2025 NBA season is really beginning to heat up! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 22 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 22:

          Tuesday, March 17

          Orlando Magic @ Atlanta Hawks, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Wednesday, March 18

          OKC Thunder @ Orlando Magic, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Thursday, March 19

          Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Friday, March 20

          Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          Saturday, March 21

          Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Sunday, March 22

          LA Lakers @ Orlando Magic, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Monday, March 23

          Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          -- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to several Week 22 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

          READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season

          Where can I access more NBA content?

          Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.