Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out vs. Spurs

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LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain.

He suffered the injury late in Saturday's home loss to the Kings. He limped off with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly while backpedaling and guarding DeMar DeRozan.

Leonard did not return to the game. He finished with 31 points for the Clippers, his 45th consecutive game with at least 20 points -- a franchise record.

The veteran is averaging a career-best 28.3 points in 53 games this season but can miss only two more games to meet the threshold of 65 games played to qualify for end-of-season awards.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without center Luke Kornet and rookie Dylan Harper in Monday's game.