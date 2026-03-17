Barack Obama, Anthony Edwards team up to tease Presidential Center opening

President Barack Obama and Anthony Edwards reconnect for a video about the opening of the Obama Presidential Center this summer. (4:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has his fair share of rivals on the court. But one of his most notable competitors might exist outside of the hardwood -- former President Barack Obama.

Edwards and Obama have added a new chapter to their relationship in a video teasing the June 19 opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park.

The video begins with Obama appearing to be ready for an interview, but then he begins texting with someone. Obama says he's busy, and the person who is texting him responds with: "u scared." Eventually, Obama goes outside because he "has some unfinished business to deal with."

He heads to an outdoor court to find Edwards putting up shots. The two then compete in basketball, ping-pong and Connect 4. They finish by dipping their feet in the pool and making plans for a rematch.

The Obama Presidential Center will be open to all visitors this summer - even Anthony Edwards 😂



Ant and former President Barack Obama squashed the beef over hoops, ping pong and more 🏓 pic.twitter.com/kq3GZf64Vo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 17, 2026

"The next one is going to be on my home court at the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago," Obama says.

The video ends with a message about the center opening in June to all visitors, with an asterisk that reads "even Anthony Edwards."

Edwards, a four-time NBA All-Star, had a viral moment with Obama at the 2024 Paris Olympics captured on Netflix's "Court of Gold." Obama stopped by USA Basketball's 50th anniversary event in July 2024. While talking with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, Obama asked the former MVP what he thinks about Edwards.

"He can hoop a little bit, huh?" Obama asked, prompting Embiid to say: "Just a little bit."

Edwards, who was standing next to them, exuded confidence in his response to Obama and Embiid.

"Man, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth..." he said. "These boys know."

Obama then called over Olympic teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant to tell them about Edwards' declaration. The two future Hall of Famers had no problem with Edwards' confidence.

Since that moment, Edwards and Obama have maintained a lighthearted relationship. While talking with Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, Obama asked Bickerstaff whether he would play Edwards, adding that he "wore him out yesterday." Edwards denied that and said, "He did aight for an old man though."

With Obama in attendance, Edwards acknowledged that he wanted his performance to be extra special for the former president.

"He my favorite person in the world," Edwards said. "We was kicking it yesterday. Me and him. I had a great time yesterday. I told him I was going to put on a show for him."