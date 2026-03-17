Lakers look to keep momentum, Celtics ready to pounce on depleted Warriors on Disney+ in the Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

Contrasting matchups headline this week's NBA action on Disney+ in the Philippines, with the Boston Celtics looking to strengthen their grip on the East against a struggling Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers aim to separate themselves from the crowded middle of the West as they take on fellow playoff contender Houston Rockets.

Here's why both games are must-watch viewing live on Disney+.

NBA on Disney + In The Philippines Disney+ is the new home of the NBA in the Philippines. Watch live on Disney+

Tatum gets straight back into the groove (March 19, 7 a.m. PHT: Warriors vs. Celtics)

Coming off a ten-month layoff, some rust was expected from Jayson Tatum -- but his early run suggests otherwise.

He has quickly settled back into rhythm, giving the Celtics a steady two-way presence that could ultimately shape their push back into title contention.

Through five games, Tatum has delivered 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per outing. The efficiency hasn't fully caught up yet (50.9 TS%, 27.1% from deep), but the impact is clear.

He's active on both ends, and Boston has thrived with him on the floor, posting a +14.7 net rating across his 146 minutes -- an early sign of how valuable he is to their overall structure.

Facing a Warriors squad missing Stephen Curry, this matchup gives Tatum another runway to build momentum. Alongside Jaylen Brown, this is where the Celtics can start sharpening the core that will carry their hopes for a deep postseason run.

Dončić has been on a tear (March 19, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Lakers vs. Rockets)

The Lakers have surged to the top of the league in March, posting an 8-1 record while owning the third-best net rating in that span at +10.0.

At the center of that run is Luka Dončić, whose all-around brilliance has powered the Lakers offense and elevated their late-season push.

Dončić has been in full control, orchestrating the Lakers' attack with a blend of scoring and playmaking that bends defenses every possession. This month, the six-time All-Star is putting up 34.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists on an elite 62.1 TS%.

Whether it's breaking down defenders in isolation, manipulating pick-and-roll coverages or creating open looks for teammates, he has dictated tempo and consistently put defenses in rotation.

As the Lakers push to secure homecourt advantage in the first round, another win over the Rockets this week would create valuable separation in the standings.

Expect Dončić to keep driving the offense, with strong support from Austin Reaves and LeBron James, as they take on a Rockets squad led by Kevin Durant.