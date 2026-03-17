Hawks fans sport Magic City gear despite canceled promotion

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- State Farm Arena was packed Monday night as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic for their 10th straight win. With 18,138 fans in attendance, the atmosphere resembled a playoff game.

But it wasn't a playoff game. It was merely what was once known as Magic City night.

The Hawks' short-lived collaboration with Atlanta's renowned strip club was announced Feb. 26 and promised exclusive merchandise, the club's lemon pepper wings and a halftime show by Atlanta rapper T.I. It lived for less than two weeks before NBA commissioner Adam Silver shut it down, citing concerns from "a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees."

Collaboration or not, plenty of Hawks fans dressed accordingly anyway. Magic City gear, both official and unofficial merchandise, was a common sight throughout the crowd. Those proudly sporting a club sweatshirt included Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz, who sat near half court as she watched Atlanta roll to a 124-112 victory.

The event's cancellation was met with mixed reactions and, locally, a good amount of confusion. That was clear by game time, as one of several retail shops in the arena had tallied 12 Magic City hoodie requests through the first quarter.

A Hawks Shop sales associate said that 300 of those hoodies were available for preorder and that they sold out almost immediately. The high demand prompted a larger order of the sweatshirts, which will now be permanently stowed.

Koreena Atkins, a member of the Hawks' fan section known as the 404 crew, secured one of the 300 sweatshirts. She said the hoodies were gone less than two hours after the preorder opened.

Atlanta rapper T.I performed at halftime of Monday's Magic-Hawks game, which drew a crowd of 18,138 despite the NBA shutting down a promotion for Magic City, a local strip club. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Atkins had hoped to wear her sweatshirt to the game, but the fan club, which makes up the top three rows of Section 122 every game, was told Magic City chants and gear would not be tolerated.

Nichole Kagwisa missed the preorder window, and come Monday night she demanded answers.

"I've been a [season-ticket holder] for five years, and I've upgraded. Like, I'm a good member. I want a sweatshirt," she said. "I didn't have this game. I was going to buy tickets, but then my friends got standing room only. We wanted the experience, and we still ain't seen the lemon pepper wings yet!"

Among a sea of disappointed Hawks fans were those pleased with the NBA 's decision.

"I personally think they should have never done it. I'm here today with my grandson, who just turned 15 years old," said a longtime season-ticket holder who didn't want to give his name. "You want to go in that direction, then go in that direction. But when you do, you're going to lose grassroots, and I've been a Hawks fan since they came here in the '60s."

Kandi Burruss, left, and Kimberly Blackwell, right, were among the several Atlanta-area celebrities who attended Monday's Magic-Hawks game. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ashton Leroux, who has DJ'd at Magic City for the past eight years, was able to sympathize with both sides.

"I didn't think it was that big at first, and then I started to realize I've been amongst club culture for half of my DJ career, and it kind of took me away from the real world," Leroux said.

He then pointed to a young boy, also standing in the Hawks Shop.

"Like him, what if he sees this and wants to actually ask, 'What is this about?' How do we talk to the kids? I get that side. I really do."

The controversy brought more attention and interest to the club than any event ever could have, Leroux said, adding that a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd was fully anticipated Monday night.

"If there was stock in Magic City, it would've gone through the roof," Leroux said.