NBA Power Rankings: All 30 teams' unsung heroes

Stephen A. Smith takes stock of the Lakers after defeating the Rockets for their sixth straight win. (1:42)

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There's less than a month left in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, and teams are already claiming spots in the postseason as well as bowing their way out of any chance of extending their season into June.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the only two teams to at least clinch a spot in the postseason, as both are having dominant runs through a competitive Western Conference. And while those Finals contenders largely secured their spots behind the play of superstars -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are both vying for MVP this season -- winning in the NBA often comes down to players on the margins.

In addition to the updated 1-30 rankings, our NBA insiders are spotlighting one unheralded player on every team -- from young difference-makers on playoff contenders to veterans providing a late-season spark on teams headed for the lottery.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 31 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 28 | Feb. 4 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 25 | Mar. 4 | Mar. 11

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 54-15

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ BKN (Mar. 18), @ WAS (Mar. 21), @ PHI (Mar. 23)

Bigger names were traded at the deadline, but Sam Presti acquiring Jared McCain from Philadelphia for Houston's 2026 first-rounder (plus three second-rounders) might be as impactful as any move in the current title chase. While other contenders didn't do much, the Thunder injected a second-year guard with a growing track record as a microwave scorer into their bench. It remains to be seen how McCain will fit into a full playoff rotation in OKC, but he's made 43.8% of his 3s and averaged 11.4 bench points in his 17 games since crossing conferences, aiding the injury-riddled Thunder in a recent nine-game winning streak. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 51-18

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. PHX (Mar. 19), vs. IND (Mar. 21), @ MIA (Mar. 23)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper has been instrumental in the Spurs achieving their first 50-win season since 2016-17, which snapped a drought of eight consecutive seasons. Before that, San Antonio earned at least 50 victories every season from 1999-2000 and 2016-17. The second pick of the 2025 NBA draft, Harper plays the role of sixth man in arguably the most formidable backcourt unit in the league. Harper has been out the past two games with a bruised right calf. But he contributed heavily to the Spurs winning 18 of their past 20 entering Tuesday night. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 49-19

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ WAS (Mar. 19), vs. GSW (Mar. 20), vs. LAL (Mar. 23)

Isaiah Stewart's value cannot be overstated, and when he's not on the floor, it's felt. The Pistons survived his seven-game suspension, but now a bothersome left calf has been deemed a strain, and he'll be out at least a week. As the league's best rim protector, the Pistons want to be very careful with him heading to the playoffs. Last postseason, he was limited to just 19 minutes in a critical Game 1 against the Knicks. -- Vincent Goodwill

play 0:47 Is SGA the runaway favorite for NBA MVP? Monica McNutt and Brian Windhorst agree Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the pole position to repeat as the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

2025-26 record: 45-23

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. GSW (Mar. 18), @ MEM (Mar. 20), vs. MIN (Mar. 22)

After hardly playing last year after being taken late in the first round, the 25-year-old Baylor Scheierman has become a consistent rotation player under coach Joe Mazzulla this season, shooting 38% from 3-point range and providing consistent energy off the bench on the wings. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 45-25

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ BKN (Mar. 20), vs. WAS (Mar. 22), vs. NO (Mar. 24)

It's hard to argue with the long-term strategy to get Mitchell Robinson to the floor and keep him there. The Knicks spent the first few months of the season managing his minutes, keeping him out of back-to-backs and generally out of harm's way. The Knicks are hoping he will be able to play heavy minutes in the postseason, and it's easy to see why he's become an integral part of their offense. Robinson's offensive rebounding (4.4) often leads to 3-pointers and similarly keeps him off the foul line. Last Friday against the Pacers, in a season-high 31 minutes, he grabbed nine of his season-high 22 rebounds on the offensive end. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 43-25

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ HOU (Mar. 18), @ MIA (Mar. 19), @ ORL (Mar. 21), @ DET (Mar. 23)

As the lone Laker to play in every game this season, Jake LaRavia has been a mighty important piece for coach JJ Redick. While his recent struggles from deep have gotten their share of attention (he's 1-for-14 from 3 in March), he remains one of L.A.'s most versatile defenders and can do a bit of everything on the court, averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 42-27

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ CHI (Mar. 19), @ NO (Mar. 21), vs. ORL (Mar. 24)

Second-year guard Jaylon Tyson has emerged as a huge contributor for the Cavs, filling in as a starter during the first half of the season as the team dealt with injuries and finding his rotation spot as a reserve after the team's trade deadline acquisitions. He ranks third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (45.7% on 4.5 attempts per game), which makes him a strong connector alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden -- Tyson has found some success as a screener in pick-and-rolls next to the Cavs stars. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 42-27

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ MEM (Mar. 18), vs. TOR (Mar. 20), vs. POR (Mar. 22), @ PHX (Mar. 24)

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been one of the best values in the league on a veterans minimum deal. The 34-year-old guard has provided the Nuggets a much-needed dose of offense off the bench, averaging 13.9 points in 27.2 minutes per game entering Tuesday night. He is tied for 13th in the league with 188 made 3-pointers and is shooting 41.0% from long range. -- Tim MacMahon

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2025-26 record: 41-26

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. LAL (Mar. 18), vs. ATL (Mar. 20), vs. MIA (Mar. 21), @ CHI (Mar. 23)

Reed Sheppard has logged just 10 starts this season, but Houston's struggling offense needs to figure out how to best use the boost the sharpshooting sixth man can provide from deep and minimize his defensive shortcomings. Kevin Durant took responsibility Monday for another late-game collapse against the Lakers, saying, "I'm the offense. And the opposing team is going to use all [its] resources to not let me get comfortable." Houston scored 35 points and finished with more turnovers (17) than field goals (14) in the second half. The problem is that when teams double Durant, the Rockets struggle to exploit the matchup advantages behind it. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 42-27

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. UTAH (Mar. 18), vs. POR (Mar. 20), @ BOS (Mar. 22)

The 25-year-old guard Bones Hyland has revived his career in Minnesota playing for Wolves president Tim Connelly, who drafted him in the first round in Denver. Hyland, who is shooting 38.5% from 3-point range and providing an offensive boost off the bench, will be needed in the coming games with Anthony Edwards sidelined with right knee inflammation. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 38-30

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CHA (Mar. 19), vs. LAL (Mar. 21), vs. IND (Mar. 23), @ CLE (Mar. 24)

Give Orlando's front office credit for its recent draft history. Not only did it select Anthony Black outside of the top 10, but it also selected forward Tristan da Silva. Since the All-Star break, da Silva has started twelve of fifteen games, averaging 12.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG and shooting 50% from the field. For the season, the lineup of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, da Silva, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter is a plus-15.9 points per 100 possessions. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 39-30

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ SA (Mar. 19), vs. MIL (Mar. 21), vs. TOR (Mar. 22), vs. DEN (Mar. 24)

Jordan Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Lakers last February, had it converted to a standard contract in March, was waived in July and was quickly scooped up by Phoenix, where he has become a vital role player on both ends of the court. The sturdy 6-foot-3 combo guard is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals off the bench for a surprise Suns team that entered Tuesday 10 games over .500. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 38-31

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. LAL (Mar. 19), @ HOU (Mar. 21), vs. SA (Mar. 23)

For a Heat team featuring Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, the name Pelle Larsson typically would not stand out. But the second-round pick in 2024 scored a career-high 28 points last week in a win against Milwaukee, and in 45 starts this season, Larsson is averaging 12.6 points per game and is shooting 51.3% from the field. The Heat are plus-4.9 points per 100 possessions and boast a 111.8 defensive rating with Larsson on the court. And no one on the Heat roster has taken more charges this season. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 37-31

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ DAL, (Mar. 18), @ HOU (Mar. 20), vs. GSW (Mar. 21), vs. MEM (Mar. 23)

The win Monday against Orlando capped off a 5-0 homestand and a 10-game winning streak for the Hawks, their longest since 2014-15. During that span, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has made a strong case for "most improved" honors, shooting 53% from the field and 45.9% from 3. Against the Magic, he scored a career-high 41 points and shot 9-for-15 from 3. In his first season with the Hawks after being a reserve last season for the Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker's scoring has increased from 9.4 PPG to 20.3. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 38-29

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ CHI (Mar. 18), @ DEN (Mar. 20), @ PHX (Mar. 22), @ UTAH (Mar. 23)

In his first season in Toronto, Sandro Mamukelashvili has quietly been one of the NBA's most productive backup bigs. Averaging 10.8 PPG on 63% true shooting, the 6-9 Mamukelashvili has played in 65 of 67 games for a team in desperate need of size. With the more heralded Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles both missing long stretches due to injury, Mamukelashvili's availability has been a boon to Toronto. -- Zach Kram

play 2:40 Stephen A.: The Knicks need to stand up, period Stephen A. Smith sends his message to the Knicks after their loss to the Lakers.

2025-26 record: 34-34

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ NO (Mar. 18), @ NO (Mar. 19), @ DAL (Mar. 21), vs. MIL (Mar. 23)

Bennedict Mathurin arrived in L.A. at the trade deadline from Indiana and provided instant offense off the bench, averaging career highs with 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Most impressively, the Clippers have gone 9-7 in the games he's played, staying firmly in the play-in picture in an increasingly difficult Western Conference. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 35-34

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. ORL (Mar. 19), vs. MEM (Mar. 21), vs. SAC (Mar. 4)

Grant Williams not only brings a rare veteran presence to an extremely young roster, but the 27-year-old forward has been a solid two-way player since returning from a torn ACL on Jan. 10. He is averaging a career-high 13.6 points per 36 minutes on 60% true shooting, and he has cemented himself as a backup forward for one of the regular season's best stories. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 37-32

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ SAC (Mar. 19), @ UTAH (Mar. 21), vs. OKC (Mar. 23)

With Joel Embiid playing just 33 games this season due to a mix of injuries and load management, Adem Bona has developed into a serviceable rotation center for Philadelphia in his second NBA season, shooting 58.2% from the field with 1.2 blocks per game in what primarily has been a depth role behind either Embiid or Andre Drummond. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 33-35

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ BOS (Mar. 18), @ DET (Mar. 20), @ ATL (Mar. 21), @ DAL (Mar. 23)

A strict minutes limit has reduced Kristaps Porzingis to a reserve role in four of his five games with the Warriors. But the timing, rhythm and conditioning appear to be returning. Porzingis has scored 17, 20 and then 30 points in his last three games in 20, 22 and then 26 minutes, pushing them across the finish line for a needed win in Washington with a barrage of late free throws. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Porzingis is finding the "answers" he'd been seeking for the health issues that have impacted his career. If he can stick on the court the next month, Porzingis will become an intriguing unrestricted free agent in the summer market. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 33-36

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ IND (Mar. 18), @ MIN (Mar. 20), @ DEN (Mar. 22), vs. BKN (Mar. 23)

It's been a nice second season for Donovan Clingan, the 2024 No. 7 overall pick, despite little fanfare. He's third in the NBA at 11.6 rebounds per game and one of only eight players in the league averaging a double-double after a relatively quiet rookie year. It's yet to be seen whether Clingan's counting stats (including 1.6 blocks per game) will contribute to winning. The Blazers are slightly better defensively with him on the court and slightly worse offensively. But there have been some early signs of progress. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 28-40

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ UTAH (Mar. 19), @ PHX (Mar. 21), @ LAL (Mar. 23)

Kyle Kuzma has been an awkward fit for this Bucks roster from the moment he was acquired at last year's deadline, but the 30-year-old forward bought into a new role. He's shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 13.2 points per game as mostly a reserve for the first time in five years. He has been more engaged defensively, stepping into a large role on that end of the floor. The Bucks have been an overall disappointment this season, but Kuzma has shown flashes of the versatility Milwaukee lauded when it acquired him.-- Collier

2025-26 record: 28-40

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. TOR (Mar. 18), vs. CLE (Mar. 19), vs. HOU (Mar. 23)

Coach Billy Donovan has unapologetically praised Tre Jones during another meandering season for the Bulls, highlighting his production, intangibles, leadership, and unselfishness. Jones is averaging 12.9 points (on 55% shooting) and 5.5 assists in 27 minutes. As the Bulls try to find some way to salvage another empty campaign, they believe the 26-year-old guard, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract last summer, can help create a culture in Chicago. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 23-46

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. LAC (Mar. 18), vs. LAC (Mar. 19), vs. CLE (Mar. 21), @ NYK (Mar. 24)

Rookie Derik Queen started in 45 games -- two of which delivered the only triple-doubles by a rookie this season -- before moving to a reserve role and seeing his minutes dip as a result at the end of February. Hopefully, the Pelicans won't ignore the potential franchise cornerstone down the stretch. New Orleans is making good on its goal to build momentum going into the offseason, capturing its eighth win in 12 games, including five in a row at home, which registers as the team's longest home win streak since 2023. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 23-44

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. DEN (Mar. 18), vs. BOS (Mar. 20), @ CHA (Mar. 21), @ ATL (Mar. 23)

A tank job won't feature many unsung heroes, but forward Taylor Hendricks has turned into a solid contributor from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade. With upcoming matchups against the Nuggets and Celtics, the Grizzlies could be well on their way to 10 consecutive losses, which would move them into better lottery positioning. It's unclear how the Grizzlies plan to conduct a quick rebuild, but they have solid, young pieces such as Hendricks, the ninth pick in 2023, along with Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 23-46

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. ATL (Mar. 18), vs. LAC (Mar. 21), vs. GSW (Mar. 23)

Dwight Powell has been the epitome of a pro since arriving in Dallas as an unheralded rookie in the Rajon Rondo trade in 2015. He ranks fifth in franchise history in games played (752), trailing only a quartet of players whose jerseys hang from the American Airlines Center rafters. Powell, who made 262 starts, has settled into a fringe rotation role but has remained productive. He has the Mavs' best plus-minus (plus-41) this season. The only active players who have had longer stints with their current franchises are Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 20-48

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ MIN (Mar. 18), vs. MIL (Mar. 19), vs. PHI (Mar. 21), vs. TOR (Mar. 23)

Svi Mykhailiuk, a 28-year-old playing for his eighth NBA team, has provided optimism for the Jazz that he can be a solid role player next season when Utah intends to be competitive. Mykhailiuk has averaged 9.1 points in 23.4 minutes per game with a usage rate of only 14.4%. He's shooting 40.3% from 3-point range, spacing the floor and serving as a connector who moves the ball when he doesn't have a good look. -- MacMahon

play 2:33 Why Stephen A. has concerns over the Rockets Stephen A. Smith says last night's big loss to the Nuggets makes him look differently at the Rockets' chances this season.

2025-26 record: 18-52

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. PHI (Mar. 19), vs. BKN (Mar. 22), @ CHA (Mar. 24)

In his rookie season, Dylan Cardwell has worked himself from way off the draft radar into a two-way bright spot for the Kings and eventually a notable part of their rebuild, earning a multiyear contract extension in early February on the main roster. He sprained his left ankle soon after and missed 11 games, but Cardwell returned this past week and was a contributor in two Sacramento wins. He will get rotation minutes the rest of the season and profiles as the team's backup center next season. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 17-51

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. OKC (Mar. 18), vs. NYK (Mar. 20), @ SAC (Mar. 22), @ POR (Mar. 23)

It feels like the entire roster has been in the evaluation stage the whole season, and as of late, rookie Ben Saraf is getting extended looks. In the past four games Saraf has averaged 12 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 26.5 minutes. His 15 points in the Nets' 114-95 loss to Portland were a season high, eclipsing his previous high of 12 from two nights before. Seemingly every rookie has gotten a chance to play longer minutes, and now the not-yet-20-year-old is getting his. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 16-52

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. DET (Mar. 19), vs. OKC (Mar. 21), @ NYK (Mar. 22)

Other than Trae Young, who has played only five games with his new team, the Wizards' leader in points per 36 minutes is a surprise. It's not Alex Sarr, or Kyshawn George, or any of the team's other high draft picks or veterans they've traded. It's backup center Tristan Vukcevic, a former second-rounder, who's averaging a robust 22.9 points per 36 on solid efficiency. With increased playing time since the trade deadline, Vukcevic has scored in double figures in 10 of 13 games. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 15-54

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. POR (Mar. 18), @ SA (Mar. 21), @ ORL (Mar. 23)

Jarace Walker is finally rounding into form for the Pacers. Over his 23 games entering Tuesday night, the No. 8 pick from the 2023 draft was averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while making 37% of his 3s. The Pacers continue to lose almost every game they play, but Walker is proving he deserves a spot in their rotation next year, when they're at full strength and ready to win again. -- Kram