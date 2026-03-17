Sources: Giannis to miss at least 1 week due to knee injury

Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise, and sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday he will be reevaluated in one week.

Doc Rivers said Tuesday that imaging on Antetokounmpo's knee showed no structural damage to his knee, but the Bucks coach did not have more details on the injury or provide a timeline for Antetokounmpo's return.

"The good news was it was really a good image. There was no damage," Rivers said before Tuesday's game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. "It was really just good news. But I don't know the next part [about a timeline]."

Antetokounmpo, 31, landed awkwardly after a dunk during the third quarter of Sunday's home game against the Indiana Pacers, and although he felt like he could play through it, the Bucks sat him for the rest of the contest.

A source close to Antetokounmpo told ESPN the Bucks superstar doesn't view this setback as season-ending and intends to play again this season.

Tuesday's outing is the Bucks' 68th game of the campaign, leaving just 14 games remaining for a team falling out of the playoff picture. Rivers said he did not know how the Bucks would weigh the risk of continuing Antetokounmpo's season with the team falling so far out of contention.

Milwaukee (28-39) entered Tuesday in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Charlotte Hornets by 5½ games for 10th place and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

"That's a good question," Rivers said on Tuesday. "I don't have the answer, but it's a very good question. Honestly, that's all I have.

"It's something we will talk about."

Including Tuesday's game, Antetokounmpo has missed 32 games this season, the most of his career. He has seen extended absences because of strains in his right calf. The Bucks are 11-20 without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this season and 17-19 when he plays.

Antetokounmpo played in six games since his March 2 return from his most recent absence, averaging 25.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 27 minutes as the team aimed to manage his workload.

"He was trying to fit 35 minutes into 20," Rivers said in assessing Antetokounmpo's play since his comeback. "Even the last game, he was still on I think 28, which, to be honest, that's tight. For a coach, that's really tight."

In 36 games this season, Antetokounmpo is still averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Milwaukee also was missing center Myles Turner on Tuesday with a right calf strain.