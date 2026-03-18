Pistons guard Cade Cunningham leaves win with back spasms

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WASHINGTON -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, a two-time All-Star who is among the leaders in the NBA MVP race, left Tuesday night's 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards with back spasms.

Cunningham appeared to suffer an injury early in the first quarter while diving for a loose ball. He played for a few more minutes before being taken out at the 6:40 mark.

The team said during the second quarter he would not return.

Cunningham is averaging 25 points, 10 assists and 5.6 rebounds this season. He had six points and two rebounds in 5 minutes, 20 seconds Tuesday night before leaving the game.

Cunningham has played 61 games this season. A player must appear in 65 games to qualify for major postseason awards such as MVP and All-NBA teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.