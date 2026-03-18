Sources: Bucks want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo for season

Shams Charania reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo has refused the Bucks' requests for him to sit out the rest of the season. (1:28)

Shams: Bucks want to shut Giannis down for rest of season (1:28)

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The Milwaukee Bucks want to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo for the remainder of the season after his latest injury and their postseason chances dwindled, but the two-time NBA MVP has refused the team's requests and wants to play again, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that Antetokounmpo would be sidelined with a left knee injury, the latest health setback in an injury-plagued season for the 10-time All-Star.

The Bucks did not provide a timeline for Antetokounmpo's return, but sources told Charania that he would miss at least a week because of a hyperextension and a bone bruise in the knee.

The sides had multiple meetings over the last 24 hours, but Antetokounmpo has remained adamant about returning to the court this season, feeling as long as he's not risking any further injury, sources told ESPN.

Antetokounmpo, 31, landed awkwardly after a dunk during the third quarter of Sunday's home game against the Indiana Pacers. Although he felt like he could play through the injury, the Bucks sat him for the rest of the contest.

Milwaukee (28-40) is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Charlotte Hornets by 6½ games for 10th place and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Antetokounmpo has missed 32 games this season, the most of his career. He has seen extended absences because of strains in his right calf. The Bucks are 11-21 without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this season and 17-19 when he plays.

The Athletic first reported Wednesday that the Bucks approached Antetokounmpo about getting shut down for the rest of the season.