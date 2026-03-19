LeBron says no plans to be part of Vegas expansion team bid

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HOUSTON -- LeBron James no longer has an intention to pursue being part of an ownership group for a potential NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

"No, I'm not," James said after scoring 30 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. "Not at all."

It is a possibility that James has publicly entertained on multiple occasions in the past. On a 2022 episode of his digital show "The Shop," James said, "I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas."

However, with a vote scheduled at next week's board of governors meeting to approve moving forward with the bidding process for franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle, James said he has no intention to be part of the process.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that industry executives expect proposals in the $7 billion to $10 billion range for each expansion franchise.