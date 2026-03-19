Cavs star Donovan Mitchell out vs. Bulls with bruised eye

Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will sit out Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a bruised left eye.

Mitchell's left eye was left bloodshot after a colliding with Evan Mobley during a practice earlier this week. He played through the injury Tuesday night in Milwaukee but struggled from the field, going 4 of 14 for 19 points.

Afterward, Mitchell acknowledged that it was tough because he "could not really see out of his left eye."

"He was having issues last game, like blurry [vision]," Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said before Thursday's game in Chicago. "It's not like a scratched cornea, nothing dangerous, but we got to let it clear up."

Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 48% shooting in 61 games this season.

Cleveland was also missing center Jarrett Allen, who sat out his seventh consecutive game Thursday because of right knee tendinitis. Allen will also sit out Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.