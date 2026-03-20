Sources: Dennis Rodman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

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Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, has a four-match pro wrestling career, with three of those coming in WCW.

He made his WCW debut in 1997 and famously skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals to appear on "WCW Monday Nitro," where he set up a tag team match in which he partnered with Hulk Hogan to face Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone.

WWE has a celebrity wing to its Hall of Fame that has inducted other sports figures such as Pete Rose, William Perry, Bob Uecker, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.