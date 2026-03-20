Who has won FIBA Basketball World Cup? All-time winners list

Since 1950, teams from all over the world have come together every four years between Olympic Games to compete for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
The inaugural men's tournament featured the top 10 national teams. It included 16 teams beginning in 1990 and then increased to 24 in 2006. The field expanded to 32 teams in 2019.
The 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will include the world's top 16 teams, with 36 games played Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.
The United States and Yugoslavia are tied for the most World Cup titles on the men's side, with five apiece, while on the women's side, the Americans have won a leading 11 championships.
Take a look at the complete list of FIBA World Cup winners below.
Men's
2023: Germany
2019: Spain
2014: United States
2010: United States
2006: Spain
2002: Yugoslavia
1998: Yugoslavia
1994: United States
1990: Yugoslavia
1986: United States
1982: Soviet Union
1978: Yugoslavia
1974: Soviet Union
1970: Yugoslavia
1967: Soviet Union
1963: Brazil
1959: Brazil
1954: United States
1950: Argentina
Women's
2022: United States
2018: United States
2014: United States
2010: United States
2006: Australia
2002: United States
1998: United States
1994: Brazil
1990: United States
1986: United States
1983: Soviet Union
1979: United States
1975: Soviet Union
1971: Soviet Union
1967: Soviet Union
1964: Soviet Union
1959: Soviet Union
1957: United States
1953: United States
Check out the ESPN FIBA Basketball World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.