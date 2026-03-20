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          Who has won FIBA Basketball World Cup? All-time winners list

          USA has won 16 FIBA World Cup titles between the men's and women's teams. Joe Amati/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 20, 2026, 08:35 PM

          Since 1950, teams from all over the world have come together every four years between Olympic Games to compete for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

          The inaugural men's tournament featured the top 10 national teams. It included 16 teams beginning in 1990 and then increased to 24 in 2006. The field expanded to 32 teams in 2019.

          The 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will include the world's top 16 teams, with 36 games played Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

          The United States and Yugoslavia are tied for the most World Cup titles on the men's side, with five apiece, while on the women's side, the Americans have won a leading 11 championships.

          Take a look at the complete list of FIBA World Cup winners below.

          Men's

          • 2023: Germany

          • 2019: Spain

          • 2014: United States

          • 2010: United States

          • 2006: Spain

          • 2002: Yugoslavia

          • 1998: Yugoslavia

          • 1994: United States

          • 1990: Yugoslavia

          • 1986: United States

          • 1982: Soviet Union

          • 1978: Yugoslavia

          • 1974: Soviet Union

          • 1970: Yugoslavia

          • 1967: Soviet Union

          • 1963: Brazil

          • 1959: Brazil

          • 1954: United States

          • 1950: Argentina

          Women's

          • 2022: United States

          • 2018: United States

          • 2014: United States

          • 2010: United States

          • 2006: Australia

          • 2002: United States

          • 1998: United States

          • 1994: Brazil

          • 1990: United States

          • 1986: United States

          • 1983: Soviet Union

          • 1979: United States

          • 1975: Soviet Union

          • 1971: Soviet Union

          • 1967: Soviet Union

          • 1964: Soviet Union

          • 1959: Soviet Union

          • 1957: United States

          • 1953: United States

          Check out the ESPN FIBA Basketball World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.