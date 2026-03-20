Who has won FIBA Basketball World Cup? All-time winners list

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Since 1950, teams from all over the world have come together every four years between Olympic Games to compete for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The inaugural men's tournament featured the top 10 national teams. It included 16 teams beginning in 1990 and then increased to 24 in 2006. The field expanded to 32 teams in 2019.

The 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup will include the world's top 16 teams, with 36 games played Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

The United States and Yugoslavia are tied for the most World Cup titles on the men's side, with five apiece, while on the women's side, the Americans have won a leading 11 championships.

Take a look at the complete list of FIBA World Cup winners below.

Men's

2023: Germany

2019: Spain

2014: United States

2010: United States

2006: Spain

2002: Yugoslavia

1998: Yugoslavia

1994: United States

1990: Yugoslavia

1986: United States

1982: Soviet Union

1978: Yugoslavia

1974: Soviet Union

1970: Yugoslavia

1967: Soviet Union

1963: Brazil

1959: Brazil

1954: United States

1950: Argentina

Women's

2022: United States

2018: United States

2014: United States

2010: United States

2006: Australia

2002: United States

1998: United States

1994: Brazil

1990: United States

1986: United States

1983: Soviet Union

1979: United States

1975: Soviet Union

1971: Soviet Union

1967: Soviet Union

1964: Soviet Union

1959: Soviet Union

1957: United States

1953: United States

Check out the ESPN FIBA Basketball World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, standings and more.