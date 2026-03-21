Sources: Doncic seeking dismissal of child custody petition

ORLANDO - Luka Dončić filed documents with the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Friday seeking dismissal of a petition filed by his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, that pursued child support and attorney fees from Dončić, sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Goltes is the mother of Dončić's two daughters - 2-year-old Gabriela and 4-month-old Olivia - and lives in Slovenia with the children, but filed her petition in California earlier this month.

This comes after Dončić filed an interim injunction with the Slovenian courts last month, seeking immediate contact with Gabriela and Olivia, sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN, and addressing joint custody and child support.

A message from ESPN seeking comment from Goltes' attorney, Evan C. Itzkowitz, was not immediately replied to.

Dončić, 27, is still a resident of Texas after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers last February, sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN. Furthermore, one of Dončić's daughters was with him in California for only three months last spring, and his other daughter has never been to the state.

Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Orlando Magic on Saturday, looking to extend their 8-game winning streak.

During the streak, Dončić has averaged 40.9 points - making him the fifth player in NBA history to average 40-plus points over an 8-game streak, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Michael Jordan and James Harden.