Thunder's Mitchell, Wiz's Champagnie suspended; 3 players fined

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Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell and Wizards forward Justin Champagnie were suspended one game without pay Sunday for an altercation that spilled into the stands late in the first half of Oklahoma City's 132-111 win at Washington on Saturday night.

In addition, Thunder forward Jaylin Williams was fined $50,000, while Thunder guard Cason Wallace and Wizards forward Anthony Gill were each fined $35,000 for their roles in the altercation.

Following a basket by Gill, Williams and Champagnie began shoving each other under the basket. Gill and Mitchell became involved, and the altercation quickly escalated and spilled into the seating area behind the basket before order was restored.

After a lengthy review by the officials, Champagnie and Williams each received two technical fouls and got ejected. Mitchell and Wallace each received one technical foul and also got ejected.

Champagnie will serve his suspension Sunday night when the Wizards visit the New York Knicks. Mitchell will serve his suspension Monday when the Thunder visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.