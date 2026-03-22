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          Sources: Thunder star Jalen Williams to return vs. 76ers

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          Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Game Highlights (1:13)

          Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Game Highlights (1:13)

          • Shams Charania
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            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
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          • Tim MacMahon
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            Tim MacMahon
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
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          Mar 22, 2026, 08:50 PM

          Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Jalen Williams is off the injury report and will return for Monday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the last five-plus weeks due to a strained right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

          Williams, who has twice strained the hamstring this season, comes back with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

          Injuries have limited Williams, a third-team All-NBA selection last season, to only 26 games this season. The Thunder are hopeful that Williams will be able to establish a rhythm entering the playoffs.

          Williams missed the first 19 games while recovering from surgery on his right wrist, which he injured in the final week of the 2024-25 regular season. He delayed the operation to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist until after the playoffs, averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the Thunder's championship run despite requiring frequent pain-killing injections in his wrist. He has struggled to regain his shooting form, averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting a career-low 31.3% from 3-point range this season.

          Williams first strained his hamstring during a Jan. 17 road loss to the Miami Heat. He missed the next 10 games, returning for a Feb. 9 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

          However, Williams aggravated the strain two nights later, prematurely ending a spectacular individual performance in a Feb. 11 road win over the Phoenix Suns. He scored 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting in 20 minutes before limping off the floor.

          The Thunder have a league-best 56-15 record, including an 11-game winning streak since reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain. Oklahoma City has had the second-most missed games due to injuries, trailing only the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN Research.

          The Thunder's projected starting lineup of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein has played just five games together this season.