Luka Doncic avoids suspension after 16th tech rescinded

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The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul, allowing him to play in the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

He received the technical foul in Saturday night's victory over the Orlando Magic, reaching the threshold for the season to trigger a one-game suspension. He and Magic center Goga Bitadze were called for a double technical late in the third quarter after the two exchanged words while Doncic was at the free throw line, but both players offered differing accounts of what led to the calls.

Doncic said after the game that he hoped the foul would be rescinded, and the Lakers made an appeal to the league soon after the finish.

He reached 16 technical fouls in two different seasons during his time with the Dallas Mavericks earlier in his career, only to have the 16th call rescinded both times.

Despite picking up the technical foul and shooting 2-for-13 in the second half (0-for-7 from 3), Doncic finished with 33 points and eight assists, and the Lakers extended their winning streak to nine games.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.