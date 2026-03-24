NBA playoff watch: Nuggets, Suns face off in key West battle

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There are only four games on Tuesday's NBA schedule, but two of them have significant postseason implications for both teams.

In the East, the Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock), who have won three straight but still trail the New York Knicks by 2½ games for the third seed in the East. Orlando, meanwhile, has fallen into the play-in picture. The Magic enter Tuesday's game in eighth place, 1½ games behind the sixth-place Atlanta Hawks.

The nightcap out west features the Phoenix Suns playing host to the Denver Nuggets (11 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). Denver is tied with Minnesota for fourth, a half-game ahead of Houston, with that trio of teams having opened up a significant cushion over the seventh-place Suns. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Suns less than a 3% chance of elevating out of the play-in, but doing so would almost certainly require a win Tuesday night.

For those looking at the opposite end of the standings, the lottery-bound Sacramento Kings are visiting the Charlotte Hornets. Doug Christie's Sacramento squad has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, allowing the Brooklyn Nets (losers of eight straight), Washington Wizards (16 straight) and Indiana Pacers (16 straight before Monday's win) to pass the Kings for the league's worst records. In their current position with the league's fourth-worst record, the Kings would have only a 12.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in June's draft.

Jump to a section:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Monday's scores

Clinching scenarios

Projected standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference playoffs

1. Detroit Pistons vs. 8. Play-in winner TBD

2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Play-in winner TBD

3. New York Knicks vs. 6. Atlanta Hawks

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. Toronto Raptors

Eastern Conference play-in

7. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Orlando Magic

9. Miami Heat vs. 10. Charlotte Hornets

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10

Western Conference playoffs

1. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 8. Play-in winner TBD

2. San Antonio Spurs vs. 7. Play-in winner TBD

3. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 6. Houston Rockets

4. Denver Nuggets vs. 5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Western Conference play-in

7. Phoenix Suns vs. 8. LA Clippers

9. Portland Trail Blazers vs. 10. Golden State Warriors

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 11 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Monday's Scores

Pistons 113, Lakers 110

Pacers 128, Magic 126

Thunder 123, 76ers 103

Spurs 136, Heat 111

Hawks 146, Grizzlies 107

Bulls 132, Rockets 124

Raptors 143, Jazz 127

Warriors 137, Mavericks 131 (OT)

Trail Blazers 134, Nets 99

Clippers 129, Bucks 96

Clinching scenarios

There are no clinching or elimination scenarios at stake in Tuesday's games. The Cavaliers, Knicks, Nuggets and Suns have already clinched at least a postseason spot, but none have clinched a top-six playoff spot yet. The Kings have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Pelicans will be eliminated with a combination of three more losses or Warriors wins.

Projected standings

Projections from ESPN's Basketball Power Index

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NBA uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first four picks. All 14 teams that fail to make the playoffs are eligible to move up to the top four. After the order of the top four picks is set via the draw, the remainder of the first round is set in inverse order of the teams' regular-season records. The three teams with the worst records each have an equal 14% chance of winning the lottery, with the odds for the non-playoff teams decreasing from there.

Among the projected lottery teams, there are multiple trades that could impact picks. The Atlanta Hawks will get the better of the picks from the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks, with the lesser of the two picks going to Milwaukee. If the Indiana Pacers' pick falls between five and nine, it will go to the LA Clippers. The Utah Jazz will send their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside the top eight. The Portland Trail Blazers will send their pick to the Chicago Bulls if it falls outside the lottery (if they make the playoffs through the play-in tournament). The Washington Wizards' pick is top-eight protected, and the probability of their selection ending up ninth or worse is extremely low.