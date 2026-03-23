Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz signing 10-day with Raptors

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Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is signing a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, Raymond Brothers of I Am Sports & Entertainment told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Fultz, 27, last played in the NBA last season, appearing in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings. He spent time this season with the Raptors 905 G League team.

Injuries have plagued Fultz since the 76ers drafted him in 2017; he appeared in fewer than 20 games in each of his first two seasons.

Fultz has since evolved into a strong defensive guard capable of moving the ball on offense. His best season came in 2022-23, when he averaged 14 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field for the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors are in a tight race with the Hawks, 76ers, Magic, Heat and Hornets to stay out of the Eastern Conference play-in.