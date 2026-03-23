How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

The 2025 NBA season is really beginning to heat up! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 23 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.
[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]
What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?
Week 23:
Tuesday, March 24
San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Wednesday, March 25
Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Thursday, March 26
Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Friday, March 27
New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+
Saturday, March 28
Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+
Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+
Sunday, March 29
Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30am, ESPN on Disney+
Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+
Monday, March 30
New York Knicks @ OKC Thunder, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in to several Week 23 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.
How many Australians are on an NBA roster?
There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)
READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season
Where can I access more NBA content?
Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.