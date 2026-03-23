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          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

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          Nikola Jokic drops triple-double in another day at the office (0:59)

          Nuggets star Nikola Jokic racks up 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his 192nd career triple-double. (0:59)

          • ESPN
          Mar 23, 2026, 10:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA season is really beginning to heat up! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 23 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 23:

          Tuesday, March 24

          San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Wednesday, March 25

          Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Thursday, March 26

          Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Friday, March 27

          New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          Saturday, March 28

          Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+

          Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Sunday, March 29

          Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30am, ESPN on Disney+

          Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+

          Monday, March 30

          New York Knicks @ OKC Thunder, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          -- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to several Week 23 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

          READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season

          Where can I access more NBA content?

          Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.