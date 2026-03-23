How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic racks up 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his 192nd career triple-double. (0:59)

Nikola Jokic drops triple-double in another day at the office (0:59)

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The 2025 NBA season is really beginning to heat up! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 23 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

Week 23:

Tuesday, March 24

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Wednesday, March 25

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Thursday, March 26

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Friday, March 27

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets, 10:00am, ESPN on Disney+

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Saturday, March 28

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+

Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+

Sunday, March 29

Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30am, ESPN on Disney+

Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+

Monday, March 30

New York Knicks @ OKC Thunder, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in to several Week 23 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers

Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies

Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Steven Adams, Houston Rockets

Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)

Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)

Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

READ: How the 14 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2025/26 NBA season

Where can I access more NBA content?

Check out the ESPN NBA page for daily news, features, highlights, stats and more. You can also catch up on all the hoops action on our YouTube page.