2026 NBA draft stock watch: Which NCAA prospects are rising?

Seth Greenberg joins "Get Up" to discuss Darryn Peterson's performance vs. St. John's on Sunday night and how it might have affected his draft stock. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

The first weekend of an NCAA tournament replete with future NBA talent is in the books. With eyes set on the national championship game in a few weeks, how did top 2026 draft prospects fare in the early days of March Madness?

No. 1 pick candidates AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson saw their seasons -- and likely, college careers -- end in early losses. Top prospects, including Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler, led their schools to the second weekend. And while there were a few surprises, including Florida falling in the second round, a host of other projected first-rounders advanced, setting up a series of marquee prospect matchups this week.

This is not an all-encompassing list, nor a definitive rankings update, but here are my thoughts on how the top names fared and which players helped raise their stock, as well as some interesting stay-or-go decisions that lie ahead.

More NBA draft coverage:

Pre-tournament top 100 rankings | Latest mock draft

Darryn Peterson, SG/PG, Kansas

Pre-tournament rank: No. 1

Peterson's strange ride at Kansas came to a close Sunday, with the Jayhawks falling to St. John's at the buzzer and their season ending in the round of 32. His showing in two tournament games was emblematic of his season, with a number of high-level shotmaking flashes interspersed with longer periods of quiet offensive impact.

When Peterson is firing on all cylinders, there's no better scorer in this draft. There's a feeling in NBA circles that we didn't see the best version of him this season, with his various injuries, illness and battles with cramping taking a toll on his availability. He opened up to reporters during the Big 12 tournament about a full-body cramping episode in the preseason that has been a source of his struggles.

The positive development is that Peterson has been available over the past month. What has been concerning, however, has been his inconsistency. He averaged 20.6 points in his past nine games but shot just 38.8% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range in that small sample. Some of his struggles are contextual: Kansas looked discombobulated offensively at times this season, and he was used as an off-ball focal point with limited playmaking opportunities. It's worth noting Peterson has largely been a positive defender, with good instincts pursuing the ball and forcing turnovers.

While we can presume he hasn't been at full strength -- and that a reversion to the dynamic downhill athlete he was in high school is certainly on the table in the NBA -- the reduced offensive impact in games where his shot wasn't falling illustrated some potential downside. The question of which version of Peterson an NBA team will ultimately get and how to get him back to that level is a major one for teams to try to answer as they gain access to his medicals and sit with him for interviews during the predraft process.

Thanks to his special shotmaking skills, Peterson's offensive upside remains best in class, which will keep him a strong candidate for the No. 1 spot as teams envision him in an Anthony Edwards-like role with continued development. But Dybantsa has closed the gap and can be considered a highly likely top pick candidate at this point in time based on conversations I've had with NBA executives over the past few weeks.

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Pre-tournament rank: No. 2

Based on conversations with sources around the NBA in recent weeks, the probability has been tilting toward Dybantsa as the most likely choice as the No. 1 pick.

Dybantsa's college career presumably came to a close with BYU's first-round loss to Texas, but not without a quality effort: He played every minute and finished with 37 points on 25 shots, making all 12 of his free throws and grabbing 10 rebounds. BYU had been fighting an uphill battle to win games since Richie Saunders' season-ending knee injury last month, and Dybantsa deserves credit for the way he approached things until the end, playing with his typically commendable intensity while seemingly never wearing down. Although nearly all the offense ran through him, he displayed a consistent willingness to trust teammates and made good reads and decisions throughout, despite winding up with zero assists.

Dybantsa also put on a No. 1 pick-worthy showing over three games at the Big 12 tournament, which was attended by several high-level decision-makers. He scored in every way possible while shouldering a heavy workload. His aggressiveness, decision-making and playmaking for teammates improved as the season went on, helping answer some questions about his style of play. With the value of his archetype as a big wing scorer and the questions that have emerged around Peterson, Dybantsa has positioned himself as the simplest choice in the minds of many around the NBA, though the race remains close.

Dybantsa has a lot of room to shore up his ballhandling, perimeter shooting and individual defense, realistic areas for improvement that will determine what level of stardom and team success he'll ultimately reach. But he will enter the NBA on a growth trajectory and with a number of unteachable positive qualities.

Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

Pre-tournament rank: No. 3

It was a bumpy road for Boozer and Duke at times to make it to the second weekend, but the Blue Devils survived a scare against Siena and wore down TCU to set up a big-time matchup with St. John's. While not a serious concern, Boozer atypically struggled against Siena (a game Duke trailed at half by 11). His limited foot speed, lack of vertical lift as a finisher and rim protection were glaring at times, especially without an injured Patrick Ngongba II to clean up behind him. Siena crowded the paint and made Boozer's life difficult, but at the end of both games, his box score production was there as always.

Although Dybantsa and Peterson are viewed by many around the NBA as stronger candidates, Boozer has his fans and can't be written off as an option at No. 1. There are varying opinions on the aesthetics of his game, but little argument around the results he achieves. Scouts respect the fact that he boasts the strongest winning résumé of anyone in the draft, having won every possible championship in high school and now in college, with only one remaining. Any team should feel good about selecting a player who has been the central figure in winning games for his entire career to date.

Boozer will match up with a physical St. John's front line led by Zuby Ejiofor on Friday, in what will be another quality test for Duke. Leading the Devils back to the Final Four would be another notch in his belt.

play 0:17 Cameron Boozer throws alley-oop to Maliq Brown Cameron Boozer tosses alley-oop to Maliq Brown, who slams it home to extend Duke’s late lead.

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Pre-tournament rank: No. 5

Flemings continues to be a difference-maker for Houston, impressing scouts with the way he has handled pressure and responsibility on a veteran team that lost in the title game a year ago. While he didn't individually impress in the first weekend (18 points against Idaho and just nine against Texas A&M), Flemings did his part to limit mistakes, distribute the ball and engineer a pair of blowout wins.

Arguably the most explosive downhill guard in the draft, Houston's Sweet 16 matchup with Illinois will pit Flemings against fellow top 10 projected pick Keaton Wagler. Flemings has stepped up in critical moments this season and has a great opportunity to show that against a team that can match Houston's size and physicality.

Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

Pre-tournament rank: No. 6

Wagler looked like his usual self in Illinois' pair of wins over Penn and VCU, games where he wasn't needed to take over. Part of the appeal with Wagler at the next level is his ability to drive quality offense not only as a ball handler, but as a tall perimeter player (6-foot-6) who can see over the defense and is constantly willing to make the next pass, a quality scouts loved about Tyrese Haliburton at Iowa State. Wagler's ability to enhance lineups raises his NBA floor significantly, with his upside tied to how efficient and technical he can become as a lead guard.

Houston's physical defense will pose a particularly stiff test for Wagler, who has at times struggled to finish downhill in traffic and isn't vertically explosive. He will likely be defended by Emanuel Sharp, who tends to tackle the toughest assignment and will try to crowd his space. Illinois will walk into a hostile environment, drawing the Cougars in Houston in a faux-neutral site scenario. Lifting Illinois to a win with a signature performance in that type of environment would be a significant accomplishment for Wagler as he jockeys for draft position with the other top guards.

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Pre-tournament rank: No. 7

Ament and Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 with a pair of wins against Miami (Ohio) and Virginia, but it wasn't particularly smooth for Ament, who hasn't been his best since injuring his ankle nearly a month ago. He failed to record a point against Miami and finished with 16 against Virginia, showing tough shotmaking flashes but also struggling at times with his accuracy (4-for-11 from the field).

While a zero-point game on the tournament stage was certainly a tough look, NBA teams understand that the case for Ament involves projecting several years out, something that has helped support his case in the draft lottery during an up-and-down freshman year. He has become somewhat polarizing for scouts, but his functional skills and shooting ability at 6-10 give him a blueprint for a long NBA career, and a pathway to success even if he doesn't develop into a star.

Tennessee heads into a tough matchup with Iowa State on Friday, a game that will likely require Ament to play at a high level for the Volunteers to tip the scales. The biggest takeaway is that whichever team drafts him will need to have patience and playing time to offer him, as he adds physical strength and polishes his game. He will be far more attractive to teams that can bring him into an optimal development situation.

play 0:22 Nate Ament elevates for a massive block for the Vols Tennessee's Nate Ament shows off his hops as he rises up for an emphatic block in the first half.

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Pre-tournament rank: No. 8

Acuff's stellar season continues after leading Arkansas past two double-digit seeds, rolling past Hawai'i and winning a tight game against High Point. Acuff has averaged 30.2 points and 7.2 assists in five postseason games, adding a Sweet 16 berth and SEC tournament title to his impressive accomplishments this season. As he continues to set the bar higher for himself, he's in a position to potentially hear his name called in the top five on draft night -- and will move up on my board in the next top 100 update.

The group of Acuff, Flemings, Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) gives the lottery real depth at the guard position. Acuff's body of work, consistency and the fact that he has shown up in big moments have helped his case. His ability to control the ball, elevate in traffic for tough jumpers and find open teammates easily off the bounce gives him real offensive star power to boost his candidacy. He has also been able to limit turnovers (2.2 per game) while handling a 29.3% usage rate.

As is true of many NBA guards of his stature, there's a likelihood Acuff will need to be insulated defensively. Scouts are curious to see how he measures at the combine, relative to his listed height at 6-3. But his ability to run an offense and his shotmaking chops have given his draft stock some real helium over the past month. A marquee matchup with one of the title favorites in Arizona looms on Thursday, giving Acuff the biggest possible opportunity to make a statement against a team that boasts future NBA talent at every position.

Thomas Haugh, SF/PF, Florida

Pre-tournament rank: No. 11

Florida's season crashed to a halt in the final seconds of a second-round loss to Iowa, ending the title repeat chances for the Gators' returning core of Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. Haugh finished with 19 points, six rebounds and made 11 of his 12 free throws, but he struggled to connect from long range (2-for-8) down the stretch.

Haugh has remained a candidate for teams starting in the late lottery, as a forward with positional size who makes quick decisions and contributes in all facets of the game, his advanced age (he turns 23 this summer) being the primary drawback in his projection. Florida's early exit may not impact his standing all that much, with playoff-caliber teams in his range likely drawn to his versatile, plug-and-play profile and strong competitive intangibles.

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF, Michigan

Pre-tournament rank: No. 12

Lendeborg was instrumental in Michigan's second-round win over Saint Louis, stepping up with 25 points and a trio of 3s. It's been a stellar year overall for Lendeborg, who has been at the center of Dusty May's operation with his ability to handle the ball and initiate actions at 6-9, knock down open shots, play in transition and defend all over the floor. He will turn 24 years old before his rookie season, making him exceptionally old for a first-round pick, but the array of things he does well promises to translate into a useful role, even without significant developmental upside left.

Michigan heads next into what figures to be a fast-paced game against Alabama, one that will likely favor Lendeborg's strengths and ability to impact the flow of a wide-open game with his physicality. Continuing to show up in big spots will help his case, as some scouts still have questions about his motor and tendency to occasionally float.

Braylon Mullins, SG, UConn

Pre-tournament rank: No. 14

Although there remains a lot to like about Mullins in the long term, he often comes up with NBA execs as one of the better candidates to return to college next season and improve his stock. He went 0-for-8 from 3 against Furman in the first round but showed toughness as he bounced back with 17 points (albeit five turnovers) in UConn's win over UCLA. Although Mullins projects as a quality shooter in the long run -- he has a quick release, can shoot off the dribble and plays with impressive confidence for his age -- he has made just 33% of his 3s this season.

Mullins hasn't found the level of consistency that would make him a no-doubt one-and-done level prospect in the present NIL era, which makes the thought of staying in school financially palatable even for higher-level prospects. With returning to school and improving his stock a viable option, considering what projects to be a thinner 2027 draft, Mullins has time left to leave an impression as UConn prepares to face a physical, experienced Michigan State team. The Huskies will need him to knock down shots as the going gets tougher.

Chris Cenac Jr., F/C, Houston

Pre-tournament rank: No. 15

Cenac has developed quite a bit since November, moving up and down our top 100 since. His showing in Houston's two blowout wins highlighted that growth -- he hauled in a season-high 18 rebounds against Idaho, then tallied 17 points with nine rebounds against Texas A&M in the second round. A fluid 6-11 big man with developing offensive skills, the strides Cenac has made in terms of competing on every play and handling physicality bode well for his long-term success in the NBA. Cenac has been asked to play out of position at power forward all season and has worked through some growing pains.

The 19-year-old Cenac will be an intriguing name to follow this spring, with untapped upside and an opportunity to rise in the predraft process, factoring in his youth, tools, trajectory and the dearth of lottery-level center talent. He can continue to showcase his comfort level as a shooter and improved work rate on the inside as the tournament goes on, with Houston heading into a challenging matchup against Illinois' front line.

Continuing to play well should shore up Cenac's status, but returning to school for another season could also be a consideration, with a real chance to return and improve his standing further in 2027.

play 0:16 Chris Cenac Jr. makes the bucket for Houston Chris Cenac Jr. gets the 2-pointer in the first half vs. Idaho.

Brayden Burries, SG/PG, Arizona

Pre-tournament rank: No. 17

Burries has been a major mover in the second half of the season, looking like a strong lottery candidate on his best nights and emerging as a catalyst for an Arizona team set up for a real bite at the championship. The leading scorer on a balanced offense that features five players in double digits, Burries was instrumental for Arizona on Sunday, with 16 points, nine rebounds and an important late 3 to help the team get past Utah State. While known primarily for his offense, he continues to prove his value defensively and on the glass. A well-rounded profile for a guard who can play with and without the ball.

While Burries has worked his way up the board, scouts are divided on how they view his long-term upside. The question revolves around how much time he'll ultimately spend operating with the ball, with his 6-4 frame playing up better at the point long term. Sharpening his handle and playmaking skills in the long run will be crucial to make that work, with his success more contingent on strength and craft.

The fact that he's a whole year older than most of the other top freshmen is another factor, but Burries looks like a future backcourt fixture, and he has worked his way into top 10 discussions, as reflected by our last mock draft. Bigger moments are ahead, as Arizona will have to go through Acuff and Arkansas on Thursday to keep its season rolling.

Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

Pre-tournament rank: No. 19

Texas Tech's season ended on a low note in a 25-point loss to Alabama, with Anderson playing one of his worst games of the season with just seven points on 2-of-11 shooting. He injured his groin two weeks ago at the Big 12 tournament and likely wasn't at 100% for the first two rounds, but did a solid job defensively on Labaron Philon Jr. despite the result. Losing in that fashion certainly wasn't an optimal look, but Anderson helped himself in a major way this season and did well to carry the Red Raiders after JT Toppin's season-ending torn ACL in February.

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Anderson faces an interesting draft decision, with the option to stay in school, be a major NIL earner and make a run in next year's thinner point guard class, or capitalize on a stellar sophomore season where he shot 41.5% from 3-point range. A strong predraft process would help to solidify him inside the top 20, with many teams viewing him in a tier of guards that also includes Philon and Bennett Stirtz (Iowa).

Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG, Alabama

Pre-tournament rank: No. 21

Philon was a mixed bag as he led Alabama back to the Sweet 16, with a strong 29-point showing against Hofstra but a strangely ineffective scoring game in the win over Texas Tech, where he shot just 2-of-12 from the field. To his credit, he played unselfishly, made simple plays and dished out a career-high 12 assists. His mix of positional size and shot-creating chops has held him steady as a projected first-rounder, but scouts are split on how they view his upside in a deep guard class.

Guard play will be the primary advantage Alabama has in the Sweet 16 against Michigan, presenting a real test for Philon as a decision-maker. He'll need to touch the paint and make plays for teammates against the Wolverines' NBA-caliber defensive front line, and the mix of coverages he'll likely see.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Pre-tournament rank: No. 22

Stirtz and his 9-seed Hawkeyes pulled off the signature upset of the tournament thus far, taking down No. 1 seed Florida in the final seconds to advance to the Sweet 16. Though he has struggled to knock down 3s thus far in the tournament (3-for-19 from long range in two wins), Stirtz still made a difference in Iowa's wins, with his ability to make decisions under pressure and distribute the ball and command attention from defenses a driving factor in the team's success. He took on his typical workload, logging all 40 minutes in both games, but hasn't played his best basketball of late.

Scouts are somewhat split on Stirtz's upside long term, as he's not the quickest, doesn't always get great separation from defenders and will likely need a ball screen to create shots at a high level. Still, it seems likely he'll help an NBA team in some capacity next season. We'll see whether he can produce better scoring results against a rival in Nebraska that allowed him to score 25 in February but held him to 11 points earlier this month.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Pre-tournament rank: No. 28

Tanner's March heroics were cut short as he narrowly missed lifting Vanderbilt to the Sweet 16 when his half-court go-ahead heave rimmed out as time expired in a thrilling game against Nebraska. The first-team All-SEC guard proved to be one of the biggest stars of the first two rounds, scoring 27 against Nebraska and 26 against McNeese while catalyzing his team on both ends of the floor.

Although he's listed at just 6-foot, Tanner is a twitchy athlete and tough competitor who impacts the game on both ends and proved himself every step of the way this season. There's little question about Tanner's talent, as a guard who can create his own shot and make teammates better in spite of his stature. Still, the majority of guards his size struggle defensively in the NBA and wind up better suited for specialized roles.

Tanner's impressive trajectory gives him draft momentum and an opportunity to capitalize on an outstanding season. But the unusual depth at his position (seven point guards sit ahead of him in the top 100) should also make returning to college, where he would be a major NIL earner and among the faces of the sport, likely a very attractive consideration. His chances of earning a first-round slot might be stronger a year from now.

Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Pre-tournament rank: No. 30

Karaban upheld his reputation as one of college basketball's most reliable winners, scoring 22 points against Furman and a career-high 27 in a huge moment against UCLA to send UConn back to the Sweet 16. While not typically a player who takes over as a scorer, Karaban sent a reminder to NBA teams of what he's capable of when he lets it fly with confidence, making four 3s in each game.

It's easy to see Karaban drawing strong consideration from playoff-level teams late in the first round. He is a player who could rise up the board as other prospects return to school. Although he'll turn 24 this year, he's the most experienced player in the draft, and should be able to step in and boost an NBA rotation immediately. He rarely takes a bad shot, is an excellent ball mover and has always made the most of his own athletic limitations with smart defensive positioning and toughness.

Karaban will try to extend his decorated career as UConn heads into a Sweet 16 game against Michigan State.

play 0:16 Alex Karaban's 3-pointer has UConn rolling UConn's Alex Karaban knocks down a corner 3-pointer to get the Huskies rolling in the second half.

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Pre-tournament rank: No. 32

The Wolverines have leaned on Mara and his unique skill set in the postseason, and he has played his best basketball of the season down the stretch, averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, three assists and 3.2 blocks over his past five games, including the Big Ten tournament. Mara has rejuvenated his stock as a prospect after two years at UCLA and has showcased the mix of 7-3 height, passing instincts and interior touch (67% from the field) that initially put him on the NBA's radar. While he's a poor free throw shooter at 54.5%, watching him shoot in warmups does leave hope of developing a spot-up 3. Defensively, he has been sufficient walling off the paint and blocking shots with the sheer size to deter drivers, if not the speed to guard away from the rim.

Although he's not an outstanding mover and has pronounced weaknesses, 7-footers with Mara's skill level, coordination and ability to process the entire floor don't come around in every draft. With NBA teams trending back toward having size on the floor, there's a place for Mara if a team can optimize his strengths.

Mara has eligibility remaining, but a deep Michigan tournament run might create an opportunity to capitalize on a resounding bounce-back season.

Zuby Ejiofor, F/C, St. John's

Pre-tournament rank: No. 36

Ejiofor has been on quite a roll as the central figure on a St. John's team that has lost just twice since the start of the calendar year, following up a Big East championship (19 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in the title game against UConn) with a strong NCAA tournament showing so far. His ability to impact both ends of the floor with relentless energy helped tilt a nail-biting win against Kansas, with 18 points and nine rebounds to send the Red Storm to a Sweet 16 matchup with Duke.

While Ejiofor is undersized for his position by NBA standards at his listed 6-9, it's hard not to appreciate his reliability, maturity and all-out style. He has proved to be a smart passer who can help move the ball around, and continues to develop a passable spot-up jumper (29.6% from 3) that would go a long way for him in the pros.

He has helped himself quite a bit this season, solidifying his reputation as a player who will likely get the most out of his ability at the next level, and as a candidate to ultimately land in the first round as other prospects in his range and above eventually return to college. The NBA will keep a close eye on his matchup with Boozer this week.

play 0:16 Zuby Ejiofer gets the huge denial for St. John's Zuby Ejiofor protects the paint and swats a shot against the glass.

Alex Condon, F/C, Florida

Pre-tournament rank: No. 38

Purely from a draft perspective, Florida's early exit creates some lost opportunity for the Gators' prospects, but it's worth underscoring how well Condon played over the past month, averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his final 10 games. He scored 21 points in the loss to Iowa and totaled 12 assists between Florida's two tournament games.

Condon is a fluid mover for his size who has given Florida real versatility on both ends, with the ability to play make for others out of screens and dribble handoffs, defend both fours and fives and play in transition. His motor and willingness to play physically on the interior make him well suited for an eventual NBA role. While he showed real growth offensively this season, Condon didn't show progress as a perimeter shooter (17% from 3, 64.9% from the foul line), an area NBA scouts view as critical to maximizing his outlook.

Condon can return to Florida for his senior year, where he'd be on the short list of top players in college basketball and a major NIL earner. Or he can opt to test again the draft, where he'd have an opportunity to improve his stock in the predraft process.

Allen Graves, F/C, Santa Clara

Pre-tournament rank: Not ranked

Graves, the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, has made a strong case for himself after entering the season off the NBA radar. He helped drive winning and provided a strong analytic impact (12.7 box-plus minus) while coming off the bench for Santa Clara this season, making a sleeper case for NBA teams to consider. He struggled with foul trouble in a first-round loss to Kentucky, but finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, and hit a clutch 3 to put Santa Clara up near the end of regulation.

Graves is a smart defender and physical interior player with length and passing chops, but also a below-average run-jump athlete for his position. He'll need to focus on improving his body and expanding his offensive impact to maximize his eventual NBA chances. But the small plays he makes on both ends, coupled with 40.7% 3-point shooting, offer intrigue as a power forward who can help blend lineups.

While it may benefit Graves to spend another year in college, where he's expected to be a top transfer portal target if he chooses, there's enough NBA interest for him to land in guaranteed-deal territory if he puts together a strong predraft process.