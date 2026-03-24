Warriors' Moses Moody suffers noncontact knee injury in OT win

Moses Moody goes down awkwardly while attempting to score for the Warriors and would be stretchered off the court. (0:44)

Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody suffered a noncontact left knee injury late in Monday night's 137-131 overtime win in Dallas, needing the assistance of a stretcher to exit the floor.

Moody stole the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with 1:13 left in overtime and went up for what appeared to be a wide-open dunk to punctuate the win, but his left knee buckled as he planted and Moody went sprawling to the floor.

Play continued for several seconds as Moody remained down under the basket near the Warriors' bench. After the next whistle, teammates, staff and trainers gathered around Moody to check on him. Arena workers brought a stretcher out and the game was stopped for several minutes.

Draymond Green gave Moody a hug and an encouraging pat before he was wheeled off. Stephen Curry had his head in his hands on the bench in disbelief.

Moody received an X-ray postgame as the medical staff tries to determine the exact severity of the injury, but it's believed to be serious.

"We don't know what it is, but it sure looked bad," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Just hoping for the best."

According to the Warriors, Moody will fly back to the Bay Area with the team and will get an MRI on Tuesday.

Moody had just returned from a recent right wrist sprain, missing the previous 10 games. He'd been productive against the Mavericks, putting up 23 points and three steals, bothering Flagg much of the second half.

"Mo is such a great human being," Kerr said. "Great teammate. Wonderful guy to coach. Just puts in the work every day and was brilliant (tonight), by the way."

Warriors players Kristaps Porzingis, center, and Gary Payton II, left, react after Moses Moody went down with a noncontact left knee injury during overtime Monday night. Julio Cortez/AP

But then the latest in what has been a wave of devastating injuries struck Moody and the Warriors, overshadowing a needed road win. The Warriors have already lost veteran wing Jimmy Butler to a torn ACL.

Butler injured it on a similarly awkward landing in a home loss to the Miami Heat in early January, needing teammates and eventually a wheelchair to get him out of the arena.

Curry has missed the last 22 games with his own persistent right knee issue. Al Horford is currently out with a calf strain. The Warriors are 34-38, struggling to survive at the bottom of the Western Conference play-in bracket as adversity continues to hit.

Moody is in his fifth season and averaging a career-high 11.9 points, starting in 49 of the 60 games he has appeared. He's in the first year of a three-year, $39 million contract extension he signed prior to his fourth season.