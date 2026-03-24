Detroit Pistons aim to stay on top without Cade Cunningham on Disney+ in the Philippines

Daniss Jenkins puts the Pistons ahead late, and Luka Doncic's tying 3-pointer at the buzzer doesn't fall as the Lakers' win streak ends at 9. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA regular season winding down, teams are battling for position, looking to lock in better seeding and favorable playoff matchups.

On Disney+ in the Philippines this week, the spotlight is on key games that could shape the standings, as contenders build momentum heading into the playoffs.

Here, we take a look at any potential implications on the race to the postseason and why you will not want to miss these games.

NBA on Disney + In The Philippines Disney+ is the new home of the NBA in the Philippines. Watch live on Disney+

Can Detroit's offense survive without Cunningham?

The Detroit Pistons were dealt a major blow after Cade Cunningham was sidelined indefinitely with a collapsed lung, putting their offensive firepower into question. His absence leaves a clear gap in production, especially given his all-around impact as a scorer and primary playmaker

Still, early numbers suggest Detroit can stay afloat.

With Cunningham on the floor, the Pistons dominate with a +10.59 margin and a league-best 121.8 offensive rating. Without him, that drops to 111.5 (good for just 26th in relation to league average), but they've compensated by tightening up defensively, allowing just 108.2 points per 100 possessions while maintaining a +3.34 margin.

Cunningham's averages of 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists will be tough to replace, making upcoming tests against the Atlanta Hawks (March 26, 7 a.m. PHT) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (March 29, 5:30 a.m. PHT) strong indicators of whether Detroit can sustain its run -- as it prepares for the tough challenge of going into the playoffs without certainty that he will return.

Randle needs to step up for the Timberwolves

It has been a shaky stretch to say the least for the Timberwolves, which also deals with the absence of Anthony Edwards due to an injury. This has led to an average month of March so far with a 7-5 record.

With Edwards out, more responsibility falls on Julius Randle, but his recent form hasn't quite matched the moment. He's averaging around 18 points per game this month while shooting just 27.3% from three, a dip from his usual production as a secondary scoring option.

If the Timberwolves want to climb the standings and secure homecourt advantage, Randle will need to rediscover his rhythm and assert himself offensively -- much like his dominant stretches in past playoff run, including his performances against the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

They take on West rival Minnesota (March 26, 9:30 a.m. PHT) and Detroit (March 29, 5:30 a.m. PHT).

A great March for the Hawks (March 26, 7 a.m. PHT: Hawks vs. Pistons)

Before a recent stumble against the Houston Rockets, the Hawks quietly put together one of the league's most impressive runs, reshaping the Eastern Conference play-in race in the process. Atlanta was able to string together an 11-game winning streak -- their longest since the 2014-15 season.

The consistency has carried into March, where the Hawks have posted the league's best net rating at +14.5, powered by the third-best offensive rating in that span at 122.1 points per 100 possessions.

Much of that surge has been fueled by breakout performances, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been on a tear this month with 23.3 points per game on an efficient 55.6/50.6/96 shooting splits.

Durant's greatness continues (March 26, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Rockets vs. Timberwolves)

Greatness has long been the standard for Kevin Durant, and his latest milestone only adds to that legacy.

In a recent win over the Miami Heat, Durant knocked down a fourth-quarter three to surpass Michael Jordan for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, finishing the night with 32,294 career points -- just ahead of Jordan's 32,292.

What makes the climb even more impressive is how it happened in real time -- Durant scored 27 points in that game, continuing a season where he's still producing at an elite level deep into his career.

Now firmly in the top five, Durant adds another historic checkpoint to a résumé built on consistency, efficiency, and longevity.

As they face Timberwolves, the spotlight isn't just on the matchup, but on how much further Durant can climb in the all-time rankings.