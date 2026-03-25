NBA Power Rankings: The Thunder reign while East teams rise

Mike Greenberg and the "Get Up" crew discuss Victor Wembanyama's comments on the MVP race. (1:51)

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Where do all 30 teams stand in the final March edition of ESPN's NBA Power Rankings? So far, 10 teams have clinched at least a postseason berth, with the full playoff picture beginning to take shape. And with the pool of top 20 teams nearly set, the next few weeks are all about jockeying for position.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are making the loudest statement among the logjam of teams behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The 3-seeded Lakers, healthy again and settling into an offensive hierarchy between Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, have won nine of 10 games in their pursuit of home court in the first round.

The Atlanta Hawks have made their own push as an attempt to break free from the Eastern Conference play-in picture. Atlanta is 13-1 over the past month, albeit during a weaker portion of its schedule. Things get tougher starting Wednesday, when the 6-seeded Hawks face the East-leading Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics three times in six days.

Which playoff contenders and lottery-bound teams are making moves up and down our latest rankings? Check out our updated 1-30 list and what lies ahead for each team as the regular season winds down.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 31 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 28 | Feb. 4 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 25 | Mar. 4 | Mar. 11 | Mar. 18

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

play 1:04 OKC looking to young talent for repeat championship run Zach Kram breaks down Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain's impact in the Thunder's pursuit of another chip this season.

2025-26 record: 54-15

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ BOS (Mar. 25), vs. CHI (Mar. 27), vs. NYK (Mar. 29), vs. DET (Mar. 30)

In his return to the lineup, Jalen Williams had 18 points and six assists over only 20 minutes in Philadelphia on Monday night. There's little unknown about the defending champions entering the playoffs. They've won 12 straight and appear poised to grab home court throughout the postseason. But their ultimate ceiling will be based on whether Williams can shake off an injury-riddled season and find his best version in the next two months. Monday was a positive start. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 52-19

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. ATL (Mar. 25), vs. NO (Mar. 26), @ MIN (Mar. 28), @ OKC (Mar. 30), vs. TOR (Mar. 31)

Seven days ago, the top of the East appeared to be open with news of Cade Cunningham's punctured lung, seemingly leaving the Pistons vulnerable. But many Pistons staffers believed a hard reset was needed to get back to their defensive identity, which had experienced slippage over the last few weeks. Four wins later, they sit firmly back atop the standings with 11 games left and back to second in defense. And from a two-way player to a two-year deal revelation, Daniss Jenkins has rediscovered his mojo after a monthlong slump, averaging 26 on 60% shooting in wins over the Warriors and Lakers. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 47-24

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. OKC (Mar. 25), vs. ATL (Mar. 27), @ CHA (Mar. 29), @ ATL (Mar. 30)

It's been an up-and-down first couple of weeks for Jayson Tatum since returning to the lineup for the Celtics on March 6. One thing that has been consistent, however, is Tatum's usage rate, which entering Wednesday's showdown with Oklahoma City is 30.8 -- right in line with where it has been each of the past five seasons. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 51-18

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ MEM (Mar. 25), @ MIL (Mar. 28), vs. CHI (Mar. 30)

Victor Wembanyama became the fifth player to reach 4,000 points and 600 blocks in his first three seasons since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74, according to ESPN Research. The Frenchman joins the company of Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to achieve the feat.

San Antonio enters Wednesday's clash with Memphis on a six-game winning streak, including victories in 22 of the past 24 since Feb. 1, with an opportunity to finish with its first 60-win campaign since the 2016-17 season. The toughest portion of the remaining schedule starts April 1 at Golden State, followed by road outings against the Clippers and Nuggets. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 46-26

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ IND (Mar. 25), vs. BKN (Mar. 27), vs. WSH (Mar. 30), vs. CLE (Mar. 31)

After L.A.'s nine-game winning streak was snapped in Detroit on Monday, coach JJ Redick reflected on what he took from the hot stretch.

"We're a good basketball team," he said. "I believe that we're a good basketball team. I thought we could be a good basketball team the entire season. We saw flashes of it. We saw short stretches of it, but we're a good basketball team."

Two out of the Lakers' final 10 games are against a great basketball team in the Oklahoma City Thunder, which L.A. should treat like playoff games before the real thing begins. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 48-25

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ CHA (Mar. 26), @ OKC (Mar. 29), @ HOU (Mar. 31)

While the Celtics were looking up at the 1-seed, the Knicks were eyeing the Celtics in that second spot in the East, and the two playoff combatants are eye-to-eye following a six-game winning streak. It's a break in the schedule the Knicks have been waiting for, with the combined record of 104-255 (.289 winning percentage), and short of a scare against the Nets, the Knicks have taken care of business. Getting Mikal Bridges back on track is an objective before the playoffs. Since scoring 25 against the Spurs on March 1, he's averaging 8.9 points on 37% shooting in his last 11 games -- not a sustainable playoff formula. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 45-27

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. MIA (Mar. 25), vs. MIA (Mar. 27), @ UTAH (Mar. 30), @ LAL (Mar. 31)

The Cavs have some cushion as the No. 4 seed in the East, and they could also have an impact on their potential first-round opponent. After Tuesday's 136-131 win over Orlando -- the team's fourth straight -- Cleveland still has two games each remaining with both Miami and Atlanta, two of the other teams chasing the Raptors for the No. 5 slot in the East and a likely first-round date with the Cavs. -- Jamal Collier

Illustration by ESPN

2025-26 record: 45-28

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. DAL (Mar. 25), vs. UTAH (Mar. 27), vs. GS (Mar. 29)

Forward Peyton Watson returned Sunday after missing more than six weeks due to a hamstring strain, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Watson is in the midst of a breakout season as he approaches restricted free agency, averaging career bests of 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game for a Nuggets team that needs to get healthy. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 44-28

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. HOU (Mar. 25), vs. DET (Mar. 28), @ DAL (Mar. 30)

Minnesota is trying to claim a top-four seed in the Western Conference while missing Anthony Edwards (knee) for an extended period. If Edwards misses three more games he will be ineligible for All-NBA honors at season's end due to the 65-game rule. The Nuggets, Rockets and Timberwolves are all vying for home court in the first round of the playoffs. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 43-28

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ MIN (Mar. 25), @ MEM (Mar. 27), @ NO (Mar. 29), @ NYK (Mar. 31)

The loss at Chicago marked Houston's 12th to a team with a losing record, tying the Hornets for the most of any team this season with a winning record. Houston owns a 23-12 mark against teams currently below .500 with a crucial matchup on deck Wednesday at Minnesota.

Despite the team's overall inconsistency recently, center Alperen Sengun is rounding into postseason form with four straight double-doubles. The rest of the supporting cast needs to step up for the Rockets to salvage a season soured by injuries to key leaders on the team. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 40-32

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ DET (Mar. 25), @ BOS (Mar. 27), vs. SAC (Mar. 28), vs. BOS (Mar. 30)

The Hawks continue to play their best basketball at the right time of the season. Despite the loss at Houston last Friday that snapped an 11-game winning streak, Atlanta has won 13 out of 15 and trails only Oklahoma City for the league's top offense. Twelve of those wins have come by double digits. In two wins against Golden State and Memphis, Atlanta won by a combined 55 points. Against the Grizzlies, the Hawks set a franchise record with 25 3-pointers. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 40-33

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. UTAH (Mar. 28), @ MEM (Mar. 30), @ ORL (Mar. 31)

After Phoenix followed a tough 2-4 road trip with a home loss to the struggling Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns got back on track with a 22-point win over the Toronto Raptors this past weekend. Six of their final 10 games are on the road, where they're 17-18. But seeing as they're 3.5 games back of Houston for No. 6 and four games up on the L.A. Clippers in No. 8, their No. 7 spot is likely secure. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 40-31

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ LAC (Mar. 25), vs. NO (Mar. 27), vs. ORL (Mar. 29), @ DET (Mar. 31)

With one game to go on their last big road trip of the season, the Raptors are 2-2 on their current stretch away from home. They beat the teams with losing records (Chicago and Utah) and lost to the teams with winning records (Denver and Phoenix), continuing a seasonlong trend. With important upcoming games against Orlando and Miami (twice), who are rivals with the Raptors for playoff seeding, Toronto must hope it can eke out a few wins against upper-tier competition. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 38-34

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. NYK (Mar. 26), vs. PHI (Mar. 28), vs. BOS (Mar. 29), @ BKN (Mar. 31)

Blowout wins over Miami and Orlando have Charlotte still in the running for the first division title in franchise history. With a few weeks to go in the regular season, the Southeast Division hosts a four-team race: As of Tuesday, Atlanta has 32 losses, Orlando has 33, and Miami and Charlotte both have 34. Even better: With Philadelphia sitting at 33 losses as well, there's a chance the East's play-in tournament is an all-Southeast affair. -- Kram

play 1:40 Paul George apologizes for suspension, looks forward to return Paul George speaks about his suspension and his mindset going into the rest of the season.

2025-26 record: 39-33

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. CHI (Mar. 25), @ CHA (Mar. 28), @ MIA (Mar. 30)

After weeks with several players sidelined due to injury and suspension, Philadelphia is finally getting back to normal again. Paul George is returning from a 25-game suspension Wednesday, Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable to play and Tyrese Maxey (finger) might not be far behind, as well. They'll need all hands on deck for the home stretch of the season after falling to No. 7 in the Eastern Conference and into the play-in. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 38-34

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CLE (Mar. 25), @ CLE (Mar. 27), @ IND (Mar. 29), vs. PHI (Mar. 30)

A late-March skid -- the Heat have followed a season-high seven-game winning streak with five consecutive losses -- has derailed Miami's push to avoid a fourth consecutive trip to the play-in. In all five losses, the Heat allowed at least 120 points, the longest streak in franchise history. Miami trails only Milwaukee, Washington and Indiana for the worst defense in that stretch. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 38-34

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. SAC (Mar. 26), @ TOR (Mar. 29), vs. PHX (Mar. 31)

The Magic have lost a season-high six games in a row and are now tied with Charlotte and Miami in the East play-in field. The schedule does not get easier, as five out of their next eight opponents have a record above .500. A bright spot in the losing streak is the play of Jamal Cain, however. Signed to a two-way contract in the offseason, Cain had his contract converted on March 20. He has scored double-digit points in three out of the past four games, including a season-high 17 points against Cleveland. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 36-36

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. TOR (Mar. 25), @ IND (Mar. 27), @ MIL (Mar. 29), vs. POR (Mar. 31)

Darius Garland has found his shooting stroke with the Clippers, averaging 20.8 points on 50% from the field and 50.7% from 3 in his first 10 games with the franchise. The two-time All-Star exploded for 41 points on 15-for-24 shooting (8-for-12 from 3) in an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday and the Clippers are firmly in the playoff picture, two games up on No. 10 Golden State with 10 games left. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 36-37

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. MIL (Mar. 25), vs. DAL (Mar. 27), vs. WSH (Mar. 29), @ LAC (Mar. 31)

A recent Clippers skid has cracked open the door for the Blazers to sneak into the eighth seed, which provides a much more realistic path for them to get into the playoffs through the play-in bracket. Portland is one back in the loss column, but faces the Clippers twice in the final three weeks of the season and has five lottery teams on the schedule over the last nine games. Even if the Blazers have little chance to upset the Spurs or Thunder, they'd benefit from some first-round playoff experience for their young core. -- Slater

play 0:37 Kerr: Warriors will play Curry in play-in tourney if healthy Steve Kerr provides an update on Stephen Curry's availability for the Warriors this season.

2025-26 record: 34-38

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. BKN (Mar. 25), vs. WSH (Mar. 27), @ DEN (Mar. 29)

An adverse Warriors season continues to turn catastrophic. Starting wing Moses Moody -- having a career season in his fifth year -- suffered a gruesome noncontact leg injury late in overtime Monday night in Dallas. The timing and severity put all of next season in jeopardy for Moody, who is in the first season of a three-year, $39 million extension. The Warriors already anticipate that Jimmy Butler III, rehabbing from a torn ACL, will miss a chunk of next season. Tough times in San Francisco. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 25-48

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ DET (Mar. 26), @ TOR (Mar. 27), vs. HOU (Mar. 29)

Following wins in five of their last seven contests, the Pelicans start a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Knicks, followed by matchups at Detroit and Toronto. The team's performance over that stretch could ultimately determine interim coach James Borrego's future.

Zion Williamson is now up to 132 career 25-point games after Saturday's loss to Cleveland, which ranks third in New Orleans history behind Anthony Davis (220) and Brandon Ingram (133), according to ESPN Research. The defeat to the Cavs was the Pelicans' sixth this season after leading by 15 points or more. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 29-42

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ POR (Mar. 25), vs. SAS (Mar. 28), vs. LAC (Mar. 29), vs. DAL (Mar. 31)

When the Bucks signed Cam Thomas shortly after the trade deadline, they believed they were adding a player who could help them make a playoff push. Doc Rivers went so far as comparing Thomas to great bench scorers he's coached in the past, such as three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford with the Clippers. But less than two months later, Thomas was released after struggling to score efficiently and providing little else to a Bucks team sputtering toward the finish line. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 29-42

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ PHI (Mar. 25), @ OKC (Mar. 27), @ MEM (Mar. 28), @ SAS (Mar. 30)

The Bulls dismantled their roster at the trade deadline because, as team vice president Arturas Karnisovas explained, they didn't want to remain in the middle. At that point, Chicago had the 21st-best record in the league at 24-31. Fast forward to this week, and the Bulls still have the 21st-best record in the league at 29-42. Chicago will almost certainly require some lottery luck to change its immediate future. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 24-47

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. SAS (Mar. 25), vs. HOU (Mar. 27), vs. CHI (Mar. 28), vs. PHX (Mar. 30)

The losses continue to pile up along with the team's injury update announcements. Star guard Ja Morant hasn't played since Jan. 21 and missed his 29th consecutive game Monday in Atlanta for a squad that is now 6-23 in his absence. The 36-point setback against the Hawks on Monday registered as Memphis' largest margin of loss this season. The Grizzlies host San Antonio on Wednesday to tip off a six-game homestand that closes out April 3 against Toronto. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 23-49

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ DEN (Mar. 25), @ POR (Mar. 27), vs. MIN (Mar. 30), @ MIL (Mar. 31)

It has been more than two months since the Mavericks won a home game, losing 12 consecutive games at the American Airlines Center since a Jan. 22 win over the Warriors. The home losing streak was extended with Monday's overtime loss to the Warriors, when rookie Cooper Flagg recorded his eighth 30-point performance, trailing only LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony for the most ever in a season by a teenager. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 21-51

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. WSH (Mar. 25), @ DEN (Mar. 27), @ PHX (Mar. 28), vs. CLE (Mar. 30)

Rookie Ace Bailey, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 draft, has been a bright spot as the Jazz head toward securing another high lottery pick. He's scored at least 25 points in the last three games, becoming the fifth-youngest player ever to record such a streak. His 95 points in that span is the most by a Jazz rookie over a three-game stretch since Darrell Griffith during the 1980-81 season. Bailey, 19, scored a career-high 37 in Monday's loss to the Raptors. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 19-54

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ ORL (Mar. 26), @ ATL (Mar. 28), @ BKN (Mar. 29)

Arkansas coach John Calipari sat courtside in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, catching a Kings game between NCAA tournament stops in Portland and San Jose. The appearance was notable.

Calipari coaches Darius Acuff Jr., an electric scoring guard for the Razorbacks who is rising into the top-five conversation for June's draft. League sources confirm the Kings have a growing level of interest in Acuff, and he will be a real option for them near the top of the draft. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 17-55

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ GS (Mar. 25), @ LAL (Mar. 27), vs. SAC (Mar. 29), vs. CHA (Mar. 31)

It's been miserable and stays that way for the Nets, who are waiting for May 10, lottery night, to see if all this losing is worth the pain. It wasn't a surprise to see them compete in a cross-borough Knicks matchup on Friday, taking double-digit leads and almost squeaking out a win. The spiciest note of the night came from Josh Minott, who hit six triples in a game for the first time this season, calling out former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, "I love KAT, but he don't like physicality. That's my boy, too. I hope this angers him." -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 16-55

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ UTAH (Mar. 25), @ GS (Mar. 27), @ POR (Mar. 29), @ LAL (Mar. 30)

With 15 consecutive losses, Washington has fallen into a tie with Indiana for the fewest wins in the NBA. At this point, the Wizards have more than guaranteed they'll keep their top-eight-protected pick; now, they're on the verge of finishing with the NBA's worst record and landing the No. 1 spot entering lottery night. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 16-56

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. LAL (Mar. 25), vs. LAC (Mar. 27), vs. MIA (Mar. 29)

With a 37-point effort from Pascal Siakam, the Pacers snapped a 16-game losing streak in Orlando on Monday -- their first win since the All-Star break.

The victory gave Indiana 16 wins on the season, tying them with Washington for the fewest in the league -- but if the Pacers finish with the No. 1, 2, or 3 positions in the lottery, they'll have identical 52.1% odds of keeping their pick, which will go to the Clippers if it lands outside the top four. -- Kram