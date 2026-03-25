Grizzlies rule Ja Morant's season over due to left elbow injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his left elbow, the team announced Tuesday night.

Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star, played in only 20 games this campaign. The Grizzlies explored the trade market for him before the February deadline, only to find little interest from other teams.

Morant suffered the elbow sprain on Jan. 21 in the second game he played following his return from a two-week absence due to calf soreness.

According to the team, Morant recently had a consultation on how to deal with his lingering discomfort in the elbow. It was recommended he receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to optimize ligament healing. He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Morant has played a total of only 79 games over the past three campaigns due to multiple suspensions and a variety of injuries. He has two seasons and $87 million remaining on his contract.