Celtics cool off Thunder; Jaylen Brown stars with 31 points

Jaylen Brown scores 31 points, grabs 8 rebounds and gets 8 assists in the Celtics' win over the Thunder. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown scored 14 of his 31 points in a pivotal third quarter, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 on Wednesday night, snapping the defending champions' 12-game win streak.

Jayson Tatum recovered from back-to-back rocky performances to contribute 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as Boston earned a split in the two regular-season matchups between the past two NBA champs.

Brown Goes For 30 Again Jaylen Brown collected his 33rd 30-point game this season, tying Paul Pierce for 5th most in a season in Celtics history. Atop that list is Brown's running mate, Jayson Tatum: Season Player Games 2022-23 Jayson Tatum 42 1987-88 Larry Bird 39 1970-71 John Havlicek 38 1984-85 Larry Bird 37 2025-26 Jaylen Brown 33* 2001-02 Paul Pierce 33 * Including Wednesday

Brown added eight rebounds and eight assists, and his big quarter helped the Celtics take an 88-83 lead into the fourth. Boston's edge grew as high as 14 in the final period.

OKC got within six with 1:30 remaining, but a layup by Brown and two free throws by Derrick White helped Boston close out Oklahoma City's first loss since Feb. 25.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points and eight assists. It was his seventh straight 30-point game against Boston, the longest streak vs. the Celtics since LeBron James had nine straight from 2004 to 2008. But Oklahoma City was outscored by the Celtics 19-2 in second-chance points and shot just 12-of-37 from the 3-point line.

Lu Dort added 14 points. Jalen Williams finished with seven points in his second game back following a 16-game absence with a hamstring injury.

The Thunder earned a two-point victory in the first meeting between the teams two weeks ago in Oklahoma City. But that game was played with both sides missing key players.

The Celtics were without Tatum, who hadn't returned from Achilles tendon rehab, White (bruised right knee) and Nikola Vucevic (finger). Oklahoma City didn't have Williams (strained right hamstring) or Isaiah Hartenstein (bruised left calf).

Vucevic again sat Wednesday, but the other four were on the floor for the rematch in a rare late-season pairing of elite NBA teams still with things to iron out before the playoffs. The Thunder entered atop the West and with the NBA's best record, while the Celtics came in boasting the East's second-best mark.

It marked the Celtics' first win against a team that entered 40-plus games over .500 since March 8, 2017, against the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder started fast and led by 11 heading into the second quarter before the Celtics used a 29-15 burst to take their first lead of the night, 49-46.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.