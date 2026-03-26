Green: Wembanyama shouldn't have to state importance of defense

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he "hated" and "absolutely loved" the MVP self-promotion from San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama on Monday night.

Green made clear after Wednesday night's 109-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets that he enjoyed Wembanyama's willingness to publicly advocate for himself but didn't like what the national response to it revealed about the consumption and coverage of basketball.

"Wemby said, 'Defense is 50% of the game,' and it was like, oh, no one realized that?" Green said. "No one realized that 50% of the game we play is on that end of the floor?"

Wembanyama presented a three-pronged argument after the Spurs' win over the Miami Heat, noting his team's 4-1 head-to-head record against MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, his offensive impact beyond scoring and the accepted fact that he is clearly the most dominant defensive force in the league.

"Everybody says he has a great point," Green said of Wembanyama's reminder that defense is half the game. "Hello? You think? I hated that he had to do that for it to be said. All of a sudden, you turn on the TV and everybody is like, 'Actually, maybe Wemby is the MVP.'"

Green wasn't ready to declare Wembanyama his choice for MVP, saying "maybe he is" but there remains work to be done. He then rerouted his answer to the understanding of the defensive end.

"It's an indictment on the game of basketball," Green said. "Everybody want to crush Luka Doncic when Luka doesn't live up to the standard of defense. But we got this guy defending entire teams and nobody took it into account until he said defense is 50% of the game. I want to give him so much credit for such a profound statement, but was it really that profound? But it's so true. Yet it took for him to say that."

Green is well-known for his self-promotion during award season in past years. He jolted himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation last March after a similarly lively news conference on the same podium. Green finished third in voting.

"With these awards, if you don't talk, people can't see," Green said. "With the game of basketball, let's not act like everyone can just open their eyes and know what's going on. ... Until Evan Mobley finally said something last year, no one was going to give him Defensive Player of the Year. If you don't come out and speak for yourself, it don't work."

As of Wednesday night, Wembanyama had played in 57 regular-season games, plus the bonus game for the NBA Cup championship, meaning he must appear in seven of the Spurs' final 10 games to qualify for postseason awards.

Assuming he does, Wembanyama is considered the runaway favorite for Defensive Player of the Year but still a long shot to challenge Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP. He faces Green's Warriors next Wednesday night on ESPN.

"I tip my cap to Wemby for being willing to sit up there on that platform and say, 'This is why,'" Green said. "Not hide from the question. Not just assume they'll figure it out. No, they won't. I'm happy he's smart enough to know they won't figure it out. You don't help them see it, damn it they can't see."