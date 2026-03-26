Bulls' Jaden Ivey, Jalen Smith out rest of season with injuries

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CHICAGO -- Guard Jaden Ivey and forward Jalen Smith will miss the remainder of the Chicago Bulls' season because of injuries, the team announced on Thursday.

Ivey, acquired Feb. 3 from Detroit in a three-team trade, has been sidelined since Feb. 11 with a sore left knee. He averaged 8.5 points in 37 games this season, including four for Chicago.

Smith, averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in his second season in Chicago, aggravated his right calf in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

The Bulls are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 29-43. They visit Oklahoma City on Friday.