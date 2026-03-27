Warriors' Stephen Curry out 2 more games due to lingering knee issue

Steph Curry appears to injure his knee in the third quarter of the Warriors' game vs. the Pistons. (0:21)

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The Golden State Warriors will rule star guard Stephen Curry out for another two contests because of his ailing knee, stretching his prolonged absence to at least 25 consecutive games, league sources told ESPN.

Curry has graduated to more intensified court work in recent weeks but wasn't able to get clearance for a 5-on-5 scrimmage in recent days as the team had previously hoped.

Curry has not given up hope on returning late in the regular season, team sources said, and will use the next week in another attempt to ramp up his court work and get the green light to scrimmage from Rick Celebrini, the franchise's lead medical decision maker who has been cautious about Curry's bothersome right knee.

"The bottom line is, if Steph is healthy, he's going to play because that's what we're here for," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said this week. "The chance to get into the playoffs is a big deal for us and it's a big deal for Steph. At 38, you don't know how many chances there are. So you go for it. But if there's any risk whatsoever in terms of how it would impact next year, then he won't play. Pretty simple actually."

The Warriors have tumbled without Curry, going 8-15 in his absence and falling to 35-38 overall, firmly planting them in the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They've already lost both their starting wings, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, to season-ending knee injuries and there's been internal conversation within the franchise about whether bringing Curry back is worth it in what has felt like a doomed season.

But Curry has maintained motivation to get back on the floor despite several setbacks since he initially left the lineup on Jan. 30 because of "runner's knee." Multiple MRIs have ruled out structural damage, but pain and swelling have persisted.

Curry will miss Friday night's home game against the Wizards and Sunday's road contest in Denver. The Warriors play again Wednesday at home on ESPN against the San Antonio Spurs.

The regular season ends April 12. The Warriors are locked into the play-in bracket.