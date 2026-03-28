Naz Reid fined $50K for questioning officials' integrity

After Scott Foster announces a call on the floor stands, he gives Naz Reid a technical foul and then ejects him from the game in short order. (0:52)

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MINNEAPOLIS -- The NBA fined Timberwolves big man Naz Reid $50,000 "for questioning the integrity of game officials" in Minnesota's 110-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Reid was hit with a technical foul and ejected with 4:13 left in overtime. He had not been charged with a prior technical, which would have resulted in an automatic ejection.

Crew chief Scott Foster told the pool reporter after the game that Reid was ejected for making "a statement that questioned the integrity of the crew."