Jarrett Allen lifts Cavs in return from injury, nets 18 in blowout over Heat

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Jarrett Allen waited for a pregame high-five from his coach that never came. He got a bear hug instead.

"I forgot he was on the team," joked Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson. "I'm so used to him not being in the starting lineup. I had to hug him to welcome him back."

Allen returned after missing 10 games with knee tendinitis and gave Cleveland a major spark, scoring 18 points in 18 minutes as the Cavs rolled to a 149-128 win over the Miami Heat.

After being warmly received by his teammates and fans, the 6-foot-11 Allen scored on the first possession with a short hook in the lane. He scored eight in the first four minutes.

"It was great," Allen said of his quick start. "Shoutout to Kenny, he drew up the first play for me. I usually don't get the first play sometimes, but he wanted to get me going, wanted to get me back in the groove of things and from there, things just started rolling for me."

Allen has been out since he got hurt on March 3 while playing Detroit. The injury didn't initially appear serious, but the Cavs reported it as "severe" tendinitis and took a cautious approach while the 27-year-old recovered.

Before the game, Atkinson said Allen would likely be limited to 20 minutes in his first game back. He also added 10 rebounds and a couple dunks as the Cavs gave a glimpse of what they can be like when fully healthy.

Max Strus made eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points to pace the Cavs, who set a franchise record for points in a regulation game. Evan Mobley added 23 points and James Harden had 17 with 14 assists - his most since joining Cleveland at the trade deadline.

About the only misstep was Atkinson forgetting to slap hands with Allen after player introductions.

"He wasn't used to me playing and he missed me on the high five," Allen said smiling. "That's incredible."

The Cavs have been dealing with injuries all season, and the timing of Allen's has been especially troubling with only eight games left in the regular season. Cleveland, which is holding the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, hasn't had many games at full strength.

Strus only recently returned after missing more than four months following foot surgery.

Allen has also only played a handful of games with Harden, whose addition at the trade deadline has raised title hopes for the Cavs.

Atkinson said he's grateful the team has a "runway" to get Allen up to speed with Harden, All-Star Donovan Mitchell and others.

Cleveland's defense has suffered without Allen, who paired with reigning defensive player of the year Mobley, gives the Cavs one of the league's most formidable front lines.

"It starts at the rim with him - at both ends," said Atkinson. "He gives us a threat and protects the rim, and it makes life easier. He's like a 7-foot goalie. He's a big part of what we do."

Allen is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in 51 starts this season.

Before getting hurt, Allen had one of the best offensive stretches of his career, a run that coincided with Mobley being out with a left calf strain. On Feb. 1, Allen scored a career-high 40 points and added 17 rebounds against Portland.

While Allen is back, the Cavs are still without Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle), two rotational players.