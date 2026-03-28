GG Jackson says officials favor vets like Rockets' Kevin Durant

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MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- GG Jackson doesn't think the Memphis Grizzlies are getting a fair shake from officials compared to other teams' stars such as the Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant.

After the Grizzlies lost to the Rockets 119-109 on Friday night, Jackson was critical of calls going in favor of Durant.

"KD can jab step and jab step and just jump up and down and your hand is right there," said Jackson, in his third season out of South Carolina. "[You] clearly see on the replay that nobody touched him."

Durant, the 6-foot-11 forward in his 19th season, went to the line seven times while leading the Rockets with 25 points. He also added 10 assists and six rebounds.

The Rockets went to the line 26 times compared to 18 for Memphis, but Jackson focused on Durant with his comments. He implied that the veteran gets the benefit of calls, while younger players pay the price.

"It's unbelievable how the refs can suck up to somebody," Jackson said. "He's the GOAT, so I respect that, but as far as us other guys, we bust our [tails] like he does."

There could have been some frustration bleeding into the comments from Jackson, usually a jovial guy who's likely to laugh and joke during interviews. But the Grizzlies lost their fifth straight and have only won once in their past 14 games. Jackson has earned more playing time as many of the Grizzlies' starters and rotation players are dealing with injuries, several of them done for the season.

Jackson is averaging 12 points and scored 14 in the loss to Houston.

At one point, when Jackson complained about calls, he said that Rockets reserve Tari Eason told the Memphis forward that he was not Durant.

"On this court, I'm the closest one to him," Jackson said.