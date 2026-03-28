Lakers' Luka Doncic could get 1-game ban if tech upheld

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LOS ANGELES -- Just as Luka Doncic's case for MVP was picking up steam, the Los Angeles Lakers' star was whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season Friday against the Brooklyn Nets and will face a one-game suspension if it is upheld.

Doncic and Nets forward Ziaire Williams were assessed double techs with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter after jostling with one another following an offensive foul called on Doncic.

A video review showed Doncic pushing Williams and Williams retaliating by swiping back at Doncic's face. Both players were called for a technical foul by crew chief Sean Wright.

Doncic already picked up his 16th tech last weekend for verbally sparring with Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, but the NBA rescinded the techs on Doncic and Bitadze after the Lakers appealed to the league.

Barring this tech also being rescinded -- unlikely, considering the officials already reviewed the incident before assessing it -- Doncic will serve the one-game suspension when the Lakers host the Washington Wizards on Monday, having reached the suspension threshold.

On Monday, Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week, averaging 39.5 points on 48% (38.6% from 3), 8.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals in his past 11 games, with the Lakers going 10-1 in that stretch.