Bucks eliminated from playoff contention with blowout loss

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MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 127-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, ending the second-longest active streak in the league.

The Bucks, who have been perennial contenders since drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013, had made nine straight playoff appearances before this season. The Boston Celtics hold the longest active streak at 11.

Milwaukee was without Antetokounmpo for a sixth straight game because of a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. He has only appeared in 36 games so far this season, a large reason behind the Bucks' struggles. The Bucks have lost nine of their past 11 games.

The two-time MVP's status going forward has been recently tied to debates over tanking and the player participation policy. In a statement released early this week, the National Basketball Players Association appeared to call out the Bucks for wanting to shut Antetokounmpo down for the season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs won their eighth straight game and their 13th over the past 14 to move within two games of the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

Stephon Castle had a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama added 23 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.