Lakers' Luka Doncic hit with 1-game suspension for 16th tech

Luka Doncic and Nets forward Ziaire Williams are assessed double technicals after jostling with each other, resulting in the Lakers star's 16th tech of the season. (0:36)

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Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been suspended one game for receiving his 16th technical foul in Friday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Doncic will serve the suspension during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Doncic and Nets forward Ziaire Williams were assessed double techs with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter of Friday's game after jostling with each other following an offensive foul called on Doncic.

A video review showed Doncic pushing Williams and Williams retaliating by swiping at Doncic's face. Both players were called for a technical foul by crew chief Sean Wright.

Doncic previously picked up his 16th tech last weekend for verbally sparring with Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, but the NBA rescinded the techs after the Lakers appealed to the league.

The suspension will cost Doncic 1/174 of his annual salary, or approximately $264,000.

For every two additional technical fouls Doncic receives between now and the end of the regular season, he will be automatically suspended for an additional game. The financial penalty will increase to 1/145 of his salary, or approximately $317,000.

When Doncic is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, there will be seven games remaining on the Lakers' regular-season schedule.

The punishment comes amid a torrid stretch for Doncic, with the superstar averaging 39.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.5 steals in his past 12 games.