Knick guard Miles McBride returns from core injury vs. OKC

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OKLAHOMA CITY -- New York Knicks guard Miles McBride was activated Sunday for the first time since undergoing hernia surgery in February.

McBride, who hasn't appeared in a game since late January, will be under a minute restriction for Sunday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Knicks head coach Mike Brown said.

McBride started 14 games, mostly due to injuries with the starting lineup, in 35 appearances this season. He's shot a career-high 42 percent from 3-point range on nearly seven attempts a night and is averaging 12.9 points, also a career high. Before the hernia surgery, McBride suffered a high ankle sprain in December and missed three weeks. When he returned he played some of his best basketball even while the Knicks struggled through inconsistency.

In the 28 games he's missed, the Knicks have gone 20-8, including winning seven in a row before the streak was snapped in Charlotte on Friday night. The Knicks' bench production has been spotty but assuming health, McBride will provide a boost with on-ball defense and 3-point shooting.

The Knicks entered Sunday ninth in 3-point makes and fourth in 3-point percentage.