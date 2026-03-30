Jaylen Brown pokes fun at doubters as Celtics reach 50 wins

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The Boston Celtics are headed back to the playoffs thanks to another 50-win season.

Not too bad for a "gap" year, according to Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics star poked fun at those who doubted the 2025-26 team in the wake of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, posting on social media his thoughts following Boston's playoff-clinching 114-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

"50 wins in a gap year ☘️," Brown wrote.

50 wins in a gap year ☘️ — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 30, 2026

Brown didn't play in Sunday's game, sitting out a second straight contest because of left Achilles tendinitis. But that hardly slowed a Celtics team that's now won three straight games (including one vs. the league-best Thunder), seven of its last eight overall and reached the 50-win mark for the fifth straight season.

Many doubted that was achievable at the beginning of the season, with Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the playoffs last May and stars like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis traded in the offseason.

But with Brown leading the way amid an MVP-like season, Boston has been arguably the biggest surprise in the league and now is a legitimate title contended with Tatum back healthy.

The win against the Hornets officially put the Celtics in the playoffs for a 12th straight season, extending the longest current streak in the NBA. And Tatum was largely to thank, as he scored 32 points, his largest output in 11 games since returning earlier this month.

He made turn-around jumpers off one foot, beat opponents to the basket on drives, had a rousing two-hand dunk and set up teammates with open looks after drawing double teams, all the while playing with patience and poise.

"I didn't feel like I was sped up," Tatum told reporters in Charlotte. "I was still was kind of tired, so that's something I'm still working through. But I like that I'm being decisive in my movements and exploding when I need to (and) reacting. Obviously it helps when you make shots. I can say I feel better than I did last game. Hopefully I feel better in the next game than I did today."

Tatum became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 14,000 points.

"I've been fortunate enough to be on some really good teams, be surrounded by some really good players and coaches on the staff that have empowered me and helped me become the player I am today," he said.

But he's happier just to be playing basketball again at a high level after a grueling rehabilitation process. The Celtics are happy, too. They are 9-2 since he's returned to the floor.

"I've had to work my (tail) off just to run up and down the floor," Tatum said.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.