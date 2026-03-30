Raptors use 31-0 run to pummel sputtering Magic

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TORONTO -- The Raptors used a record-setting 31-0 run in the first half to rout the Magic 139-87 on Sunday night, the seventh loss in the last eight games for a slumping Orlando team.

The Raptors were trailing 20-14 with 5:30 left in the first quarter before scoring 31 points in a row, the longest unanswered run in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), according to ESPN Research.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points while Scottie Barnes added 23 to go along with a career-high 15 assists for the Raptors, who remained fifth in the Eastern Conference standings following their largest victory of the season.

Orlando, after beating Sacramento on Thursday to stop a six-game losing streak, found themselves buried by the Raptors after a miserable opening quarter. The Magic led 18-11 after a 3 by Jalen Suggs with 6:35 left in the first, but Toronto responded with a 27-2 run to close the period.

Orlando committed 12 turnovers in the first quarter, leading to 14 points for the Raptors. Toronto finished with 37 points off 28 Magic turnovers. Orlando made 31 baskets.

After Paolo Banchero's jump shot with 5:30 remaining in the first, the Magic didn't score again until Banchero connected with 9:42 left in the second.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram sat out for the second time in four games because of a sore right heel, joining Collin Murray-Boyles (back spasms) and Immanuel Quickley (right foot) on the sideline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.