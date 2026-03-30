Nikola Jokic's reaction to Caitlin Clark's praise? A smirk and one liner

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Caitlin Clark offered Nikola Jokic high praise Sunday night, though the NBA star had a tongue-in-cheek explanation of the motive behind her comments.

Clark appeared on NBC's "Sunday Night Basketball" pregame show ahead of the Denver Nuggets matchup with the Golden State Warriors to give her thoughts on the game. When discussing Jokic, Clark was effusive in her praise for the star Serbian big.

"Honestly, he's probably my favorite player to watch," Clark said. "And I think he's the best player in the world."

Asked about Clark's comments after the game, Jokic offered a simple explanation.

"We have the same agent," Jokic said with a smirk. "That's why she said it."

Regardless, Jokic's performance in the game lent credence to Clark's commentary. He scored 25 points to go with 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Nuggets beat the Warriors 116-93.