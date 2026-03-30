Bulls waive guard Jaden Ivey after anti-gay comments

The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jaden Ivey due to conduct detrimental to the team, they announced on Monday.

The news comes after Ivey posted a series of videos on social media in recent weeks, with one calling out the NBA for celebrating Pride Month, saying it's celebrating "unrighteousness."

Ivey, 24, has spoken in the past of dealing with depression.

The Bulls acquired Ivey in a trade with the Detroit Pistons last month. He appeared in four games for the Bulls before being shut down for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury.

Ivey was drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2022 and featured early for a rebuilding Pistons team before knee issues limited him to just 30 games in 2024-25 and kept him out for several games this season.

He did not come to an agreement on a contract extension with Detroit last summer, making him a free agent heading into this offseason.