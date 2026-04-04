2026 NBA buzz: Latest news, injuries, league intel, updates

Shams Charania joins "SportsCenter" to provide the latest on Luka Doncic's hamstring injury suffered Thursday night against the Thunder. (1:49)

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The 2025-26 NBA regular season is coming to a close and the playoff picture is starting to solidify, but buzz around the draft and offseason is already humming.

For the 10 teams already eliminated from playoff contention, the focus has turned to the May 10 NBA draft lottery order and how it impacts their franchises.

The 2026 draft (June 25 and 26) is widely viewed as deep and talented; several of the top players are expected to be future stars in the league, which has resulted in some of the most overt tanking efforts in years.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors expect Stephen Curry to return Sunday against the Houston Rockets after missing 27 games with a right knee injury; the Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that superstar Luka Doncic will miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury; and the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration investigation continues on with no end in sight. Commissioner Adam Silver did not address the investigation at last week's board of governors meeting.

Here's what our insiders are hearing from their sources across the league.

Quick links:

NBA playoff watch | Schedule

Standings | Free agency

April 4

Williamson unlocks more money in 61st game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has reached another financial benchmark for games played.

The salary protection for his $42.2 million salary in 2026-27 was nonguaranteed headed into the season. But now that he has played in 61 games, 80% ($33.7 million) of his $42.2 million salary for next season is protected.

The remaining $8.4 million will become guaranteed if Williamson's combined body weight and body fat percentage is less than 295. There were seven times he was required to weigh in this season. It's unclear what he weighed during those check-ins.

Williamson has one of the league's most unusual contracts. His salary next season and in 2027-28 originally became nonguaranteed when he missed more than 22 games in the 2022-23 season. His $44.9 million salary in 2027-28 remains nonguaranteed.

The 61 games played this season is tied for the third most in his career. He's averaging 21.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Pelicans, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, have four games left on their schedule. -- Bobby Marks

April 3

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 right hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin. Doncic will miss the rest of the regular season, and his availability for the playoffs is uncertain.

In the 20 minutes after the news broke, the Lakers' title chances dropped from 30-1 to 100-1, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Doncic, who has played in 64 games and ranked fourth in ESPN's latest MVP straw poll, will apply for what's called an "extraordinary circumstances challenge" to the 65-game rule for award consideration, per his agent, Bill Duffy.

Statement from Luka Doncic's agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball: "This season, Luka Dončić has performed at a historic level, leading the league in scoring, carrying the Lakers to third place in the Western Conference and placing himself in the middle of one of the most tightly... https://t.co/bKVOmzheDE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2026

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Doncic can apply the exception for the two games he missed in December for the birth of his daughter. The application must be made no earlier than 12 p.m. ET on the last day of the regular season and no later than 11:59 p.m. on the day after the last day of the regular season.

Doncic signed a three-year extension last August and has been named All-NBA in five of the six previous seasons.

There will be no financial implications in his next contract if the application is denied.

Though the Lakers haven't provided a timeline for his return, Grade 2 hamstring injuries typically require a monthlong recovery. Doncic has averaged a league-high 33.5 points this season, along with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

The Lakers, who have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, are third in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the No. 4-seeded Denver Nuggets, 2.5 games ahead of the No. 5-seeded Houston Rockets and 3.5 ahead of the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Maxey reaches important milestone

Reaching the 65-game criteria for postseason honors could have significant financial implications for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

In the scenario Maxey is named All-NBA this season, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $300 million supermax extension in the 2027 offseason if he is also named All-NBA next season. The first year of the extension would begin in 2029-30.

A player with seven or eight years of NBA service is supermax eligible if they are named All-NBA in the immediately preceding season or in two of the immediately preceding three seasons. Maxey ranks fourth in the league in points per game (28.8) and third in total clutch points. -- Bobby Marks

April 2

The investigation into an alleged deal between the LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard and the company Aspiration is ongoing, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

"Wachtell's investigation is ongoing," said an NBA spokesperson. "There is more work to be done and no set timeline."

The news broke in September of 2025 that the Clippers were being investigated over allegation that a $28 million endorsement deal between Leonard and Aspiration constituted salary cap circumvention. Owner Steve Ballmer has denied the allegations.

Read more: The latest on the NBA's investigation into the LA Clippers

ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Tim Bontemps talked to executives across the league about the upcoming 2026 NBA draft, including whom they believe will be taken with the first overall selection, what concerns front offices have with prospects and best fits.

"I think this draft is, in some ways, similar to the [2024 Zaccharie] Risacher year, but on a higher level," they said. "That year it was like, 'Is anyone going to be really good?' This year, it's like, 'Well, s---, there's a lot of guys.' You have high confidence that at least some of them are going to be really, really good. You're not really sure which ones. "You don't want to be drafting at 1 and end up with the fifth-best player."

The NBA draft lottery takes place on May 10 ahead of the draft on June 25 and 26.

Read more: 2026 NBA draft: What scouts, execs are watching in top five picks

March 31

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Dave McMenamin broke down the six possible avenues LeBron James could take this offseason, including staying with the Los Angeles Lakers, returning home to Cleveland and or landing with some surprising wildcard teams around the league.

Read more: Next for LeBron? NBA insiders on Lakers, Cavs, free agency options

March 27

In their weekly intel file, ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst talked to coaches, front offices and scouts to gauge the growing hype around the San Antonio Spurs' playoff run.

"They're my favorite now," the scout told ESPN. "I've been thinking a lot about it. His game is going to be even more dominant in the playoffs and every game he's going to get more and more into your head. In Game 1, your players will think about him on some of their shots. By Game 4, they'll be having full-on nightmares."

The Spurs are currently two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Read more: NBA intel: Spurs title buzz grows among execs, coaches, scouts